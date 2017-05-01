Liz Hanson will continue to lead the Yukon NDP and Stacey Hassard will stay on as interim Yukon Party leader for now.

Both opposition parties held their annual general meetings this weekend.

Yukon Party members passed a resolution to defer discussions about a leadership race until the 2018 AGM.

That’s when discussions will start about forming an election committee, said re-elected party president Linda Hiller.

Hassard became interim leader last November after former premier Darrell Pasloski lost his seat in the territorial election.

As interim leader, Hassard will not be eligible to run for the permanent leadership.

Meanwhile NDP Leader Liz Hanson will stay on.

After every election NDP members have the option of calling for a leadership review, said chief of staff Francois Picard.

“After an election there’s an automatic vote at our convention. The vote is to determine whether or not there should be a leadership race. That motion did not pass.”

NDP members heard from two federal NDP leadership candidates, Peter Julian and Guy Caron.

Membership agreed to formally embark on a campaign for a $15 minimum wage. The party is also abolishing its membership fees of $5-$10 a year.

The idea is to make sure there are no barriers that could keep people from joining, Picard said.

“As long as people share the values and want to participate they can do that. If they want to donate money, great. But if not that’s ok. That won’t prevent their participation.”

