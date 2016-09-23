Golden parachute: MLAs now qualify for extra severance pay
Joel Krahn/Yukon News
Last Friday, the severance pay most Yukon MLAs will receive if they’re not re-elected abruptly doubled.
All first-term MLAs are now entitled to $37,895 in severance, up from $18,947. Cabinet ministers are eligible for $58,300, up from $29,150. The premier is entitled to $67,045, up from $33,523.
The hike is the result of a clause in Yukon’s Legislative Assembly Act, which states that MLAs who’ve served five years or fewer are entitled to 25 per cent of their annual earnings in severance. Those who’ve served between five and eight years are entitled to 50 per cent. After eight years, they receive a full year’s worth of income when they leave the house.
Yukon’s last election was held on Oct. 11, 2011. When Premier Darrell Pasloski chose not to drop the writ last Friday, he ensured that the next election will not take place until after Oct. 11, 2016. That means all first-term MLAs will have served just over five years by the time voters go to the polls, and their severance pay will be double what it would have been had the election been held even a few days earlier.
All MLAs receive severance pay, regardless of their reasons for leaving the legislative assembly. That includes Community Services Minister Currie Dixon, who is not running for re-election. It also includes Independent MLA David Laxton, who left the Yukon Party over an allegation of sexual harassment in May and who has not decided whether to run again.
MLAs cannot opt out of receiving severance, said Helen Fitzsimmons, a director with the legislative assembly office. She said the money is meant “to compensate for the time it’s going to take (them) to find another job.”
“It’s hard for them to find a job, especially in a small town,” she added.
Deputy premier Elaine Taylor, deputy Speaker Darius Elias and Justice Minister Brad Cathers are the only MLAs who were elected both in 2006 and 2011. They will receive a full year’s earnings if they aren’t re-elected.
This severance formula was set out in 2007, after a review of MLA pay. Fitzsimmons said MLAs used to receive 25 per cent of annual income as severance, regardless of their number of years in office.
But Liberal Leader Sandy Silver said he would change the legislation again if the Liberals form the next government. His own severance has increased to $46,640 from $23,320.
“It’s just short of a loophole, really, to have such a drastic increase after five years,” he said. He suggested a new formula that would see severance increase by some smaller percentage for each year of service.
In fact, several other jurisdictions have that kind of system, including Nunavut, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba.
Ontario has a formula similar to the Yukon’s. But Alberta actually abolished severance to MLAs in 2012, though it simultaneously increased their income.
Fitzsimmons said Yukon’s MLAs are among the lowest-paid in the country, with a basic salary of $75,790. Only P.E.I.’s representatives make less, according to an April, 2016 survey by the Alberta legislative assembly. At the other end of the spectrum, Alberta’s make $127,296.
But Jordan Bateman, with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, said a formula like the Yukon’s is “pretty ripe for abuse,” especially when the government has “unfettered control” over when to call an election.
“Why would anyone ever call an election before five years?” he said.
Yukon’s mandates were extended to a maximum of five years in 2002. The 2011 election was held five years and one day after the 2006 election, meaning any first-term MLAs who were not re-elected in 2011 also received double the severance they would have the day before.
In response to questions from the News about the timing of this election, the premier’s office provided a brief response: “Severance was not taken into account in election planning.”
Allan Tupper, head of the University of British Columbia’s political science department, said the income of elected officials is increasingly controversial, particularly because politicians make the laws that govern their own salaries.
“People say ‘I don’t determine my terms and conditions of employment … but here it’s unilaterally developed.’”
But he said there is no perfect model for doling out severance, and every system is prone to certain “aberrations.”
And he believes it’s fair for politicians to receive severance, as they often leave other careers to serve the public.
“In one sense, it’s rooted in respect for people who do public work,” he said. “I think politicians and public officials generally should be well-paid.”
No wonder Doug did not want full time involvement in the next mandate. Full time on the tour is what he invisioned.
Shameful but are any Yukoner’s really shocked? It is truly more of the same over the last two terms with the ol boys club looking after their own interests first, Yukoners last. I look forward to the election call and I am confident that neither the liberals or the NDP will be as detrimental as the outgoing Yukon Party has been.
Who cares if the royals cancelled their visit if the election had been called! That’s not the real reason the writ wasn’t dropped, the extra money for mla’s is. YP is so done. Call the election.
The best thing us voters could do this election is vote out every single incumbent MLA to send the strongest message of how unacceptable this is. Set aside your party or personal loyalty if required and send your incumbent MLA packing.
BNR says: “I do have some respect for our premier because this was a pay cut for him, and there are others…” What a crock! Pasloski lied for years about “owning” two Shoppers Drug Marts. Notice he never claims this anymore. He was outed when it was learned he was a contract store manager and nothing more. Just because the corporation is required by law throughout most of Canada to nominally name their contract manager as the owner since for most jurisdictions, only a pharmacist can “own” a drugstore does not make it legit by any valid measure of ownership of a business. Pasloski never owned the premises, the permits, the operating control. He had an opportunity but no obligation to take an interest in store inventory, an interest simply cashed out if the mother corp chooses to not renew the contract. Believing he owned these stores is like believing Loblaws doesn’t own the “Independent Grocer”
store. By the way, Loblaws also owns Shoppers Drug Mart. Spare us the ‘Pasloski put on a hair shirt to be the Premier’ nonsense. Deny him a pension by showing him the door. “Pasloski for pharmacist!”
Re: BnR “I do have some respect for our premier because this was a pay cut for him”
Do you honestly believe what you have said? Our soon to be former premier was a pharmacist not a rocket scientist. He didn’t take a pay cut to be premier (perks on top of that) not to mention his future consulting/board memberships. Also the Yukon Party is very good at taking care of its own (do you recall the golf course fiasco?). I think your justifications might be misplaced.
Shameful, shameful no other way of putting it. They all need to be questioned on whether they will take it. Yukon news needs to put a reporter on scene and ask each one that question Now!!before We,who will pay for this ,go to the poles. I know some will lie just for the vote, and those leaving will say anything to get out of the spot light,but we can still keep it alive after the election. it is a small community the Yukon. Shameful.
Interestingly, no mention from the Yukon Liberal Leader, that the Act also stipulates that teachers like him get their jobs held for them.
Their previous package was very generous, this is outrageous.
Yukon government employees get a week of pay for every year they have been employed as their severance package. Fat times for the MLAs. Who stands to gain the most out of this? The YP.
Feathering their nests yet again.
Guess I’ll use my YP membership as fire starter.
Why is there no talk of the real reason that the writ was not dropped? How many yukoners would be p.o. If the election was called And the royals cancelled there visit? Did anybody think of that? It also says the liberals would change the policy,, if anything liked the federals sandy would make it triple not double.
More proof that politics is not about public service, it’s about the money.
I couldn’t figure out why Premier Pasloski waited so long… I must say this is terrible. To be honest, I really don’t think I can vote for them again.
I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, be wary of the candidate/MLA who’s only in it for the money. For many of our MLAs, it’s the best job they’ve ever had, or ever likely to have.
While I completely disagree with what he’s done here, I do have some respect for our premier because this was a pay cut for him, and there are others, but if you’re in it for the cash, too bad.
Brad Cathers was a front desk guy at the Westmark prior to becoming a politico, but he’s set now.
A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world’s greatest civilizations has been 200 years.
Attributed to Alexander Tytler
Disgusting. Go back to 4 year mandates and while you’re at it fixed election dates.
Perfect timing - the YP will not be getting back in so they all have to be looked after.
Do not worry though they will all probably get a job with the OLD BOYS CLUB and double dip in the future. Our Senator is supposed to be resigning after his 8 years is over and the Commissioner is supposed to be finished pretty soon.
They need replaced!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I’ve been wondering why the premier did not call an election sooner, and why he’d want us going to the polls in what will probably be winter. Now I know….more cash in their pockets. I’m embarrassed by their shameless greed.
Bunch of Crooks.
Worst economy in Canada but not for our MLAs no matter which party they sit in. And they all seem to do very well after office. Sad, very sad.
This is sickening..
Paz made really sure that they are all looked after, even if they are not re-elected.
Crooked methods, but what else should we expect?????
I’ll be interested to see if Mr. Silver will take $46,640 or 23,320 if he is not reelected. I couldn’t hear him on that point.
Did anyone ask the NDP about this?
...But Jordan Bateman, with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, said a formula like the Yukon’s is “pretty ripe for abuse,” especially when the government has “unfettered control” over when to call an election…
Ripe? How about “rotten” for abuse.
Call an election already.
wow amazing, a lot of them even planned on not coming back no wonder so many are not. why when the plan was to double the severance plan anyways.
are you kidding, over half of them probably own their own business, what do you mean find a job?
Mr. Tupper, the amount of people who won’t get re-elected due to drunk driving, sexual harrasment, back door deals is not call for a well paid vacation. they should be ashamed to have this reach day light, glad to know about this prior to the next election. not that it matters they already doubled the amount they get for not coming back. yaaaa YTG
