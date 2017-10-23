Yukon miner Tony Beets and Tamarack Inc. were handed a $31,000 fine for an incident where two men Beets was working with poured gasoline on a pond and lit it on fire. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

Gold Rush star Tony Beets to appeal pond fire fines

The Yukon miner will appeal the $31k in fines he and his company are facing for Water Act violations

Reality television star Tony Beets and his mining company Tamarack Inc. will be back in court next spring to try and reduce the $31,000 in fines they face for violating the Yukon Waters Act.

Beets and Tamarack Inc. were fined by territorial court judge Peter Chisholm in August after being found guilty of permitting the deposit of waste into a water management area. They were also convicted of failing to report it after one of Beets’s subcontractors poured about a gallon of gasoline into a dredge pond in 2014 and another employee set it on fire. The actions were caught on camera and aired as part of the Discovery Channel’s popular television series, Gold Rush.

Tamarack Inc. was also found guilty of two counts of failing to comply with the conditions of its water licence in relation to the incident.

Both Beets and Tamarack Inc. had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Beets’s lawyer, André Roothman, was in court Oct. 17 to set a date for the appeal hearing.

A notice of appeal, originally filed Sept. 20, argues that Chisholm “erred” in finding that Tamarack Inc. allowed waste to be deposited into the water and violated the conditions of its water licence. It also argues that Chisholm failed to apply the rule against multiple convictions for the same incident by finding Tamarack Inc. guilty of violating its water licence on top of allowing waste to be deposited and failing to report it. As a remedy, the appeal asks for the convictions on permitting the deposit of waste into the water, for which Tamarack Inc. was fined $10,000, and the two convictions of violating its water licence, for which the company was fined $5,000 each, to be set aside.

As well, the appeal argues that “the fines are unduly harsh and disproportionate to the minor nature of the offence.” It asks for the fines to be set aside and substituted with “lesser fines that (reflect) the minor nature of the offences.”

The appeal hearing is scheduled for April 5, 2018.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Yukoners taken as part of Sixties Scoop file class action lawsuit

Just Posted

Yukoners taken as part of Sixties Scoop file class action lawsuit

Suit alleges government violated the rights of hundreds of Indigenous children from 1950 to 1993

Crown asks for ‘audio-visual exhibit’ to be sealed in Yukon child sex-abuse case

The application is related to a case where a man pled guilty to abusing 11 girls under the age of 14

Gold Rush star Tony Beets to appeal pond fire fines

The Yukon miner will appeal the $31k in fines he and his company are facing for Water Act violations

City begins transit master plan project

Survey seeking input on bus service open until Nov. 10

Yukon First Nations leader Mike Smith dies at 71

‘He was just a kind and gentle individual and he didn’t want anybody to want for anything’

The Yukon government has disgraced itself

The Department of Justice must come clean about the scope of abuse settlements

How low can we go?

Unemployment in the Yukon is low, but the reasons why may indicate problems

Five Aboriginal B.C. knowledge keepers to know

These museums and dedicated Indigenous leaders are crucial to cultural revitalization in B.C.

Mary Lake residents fret over infill

‘They paid top dollar’

Water study for Whitehorse infill lots technically sound, consultant says

‘This study is based on a lot of good information’

Yukon Workers’ Compensation Health and Safety Board to increase rates in 2018

All but one industry will see a rate increase in 2018

Wyatt’s World

Wyatt’s World… Continue reading

Yukon Liberals table supplementary budget

Projected surplus continues to shrink from $6.5M to $3.1M

Most Read