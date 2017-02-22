The Yukon government says it has no plans to remove a former Liberal candidate from a territorial property assessment board while she faces charges related to her election campaign.

Tamara Goeppel ran for the Liberals in last year’s territorial election. She’s currently facing three charges under the Yukon Elections Act over her use of proxy ballots.

After the charges were laid last week, NDP Leader Liz Hanson called on the Liberals to remove Goeppel from the Central Yukon Assessment Review Board until the charges are resolved.

Hanson beat Goeppel by 55 votes in the race for the riding of Whitehorse Centre.

In a statement released Feb. 17, cabinet spokesperson Lana Selbee said: “At this time, no changes to the Central Yukon Assessment Review Board are being made.”

Goeppel was reappointed chair of the assessment review board after an order-in-council was signed on Dec. 13, 2016. The rest of the board members were also reappointed.

Appointments last for one year starting Jan. 1.

“These reappointments were made to ensure that the board could continue to function effectively,” the statement says.

According to the government, Goeppel was first appointed to the assessment review board in January 2012. She was made chair of the board in January 2014.

Assessment review boards adjudicate complaints by property owners over property assessments by the Yukon government.