Former Yukon Speaker David Laxton found not guilty of sexual assault

Case hinged on whether Laxton had kissed Michelle Stimson with or without her consent in 2016

Former Yukon Speaker and Porter Creek Centre MLA David Laxton speaks to the media outside the Whitehorse court house after being found not guilty of sexual assault. (Jesse Winter/Yukon News)

A judge has found former Yukon Speaker and Porter Creek Centre MLA David Laxton not guilty of sexual assault for kissing a woman in the Yukon Legislative Assembly building in 2016.

Yukon Territorial Court Justice John Faulkner delivered his verdict Oct. 2, about two months after a two-day-long trial in Whitehorse.

The case had hinged on whether Laxton had kissed the complainant, Michelle Stimson, with or without her consent following a meeting at Laxton’s office in February 2016.

Stimson, who waived her right to a publication ban on her name, testified during the trial that she had gone to Laxton’s office to talk about what she thought was a job opportunity, but that Laxton spent most of the meeting talking about his personal life. As they were parting ways, Stimson testified, Laxton gave her two unwanted kisses and “bear hugs,” one in his office and one in a public area of the building.

Laxton, on the other hand, testified that each kiss had been nothing more than a “quick peck” and part of his normal routine for saying goodbye to women friends and acquaintances, an assertion backed up by several other witnesses including his common-law partner. He added that he had been caught off-guard by Stimson’s allegations and has since become a “pariah.”

