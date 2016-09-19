Porter Creek Centre MLA and former Speaker David Laxton has been charged with sexual assault.

The charges were laid on Aug. 8 for an alleged sexual assault that occurred in February, 2016. Laxton made his first court appearance on Aug. 31 and will appear again on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Both Laxton and the alleged victim declined to comment on the charges when the News reached them by phone on Monday morning.

The RCMP also declined to provide any information about the case.

Laxton abruptly left the Yukon Party and resigned as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on May 10, a week after announcing he would seek re-election in Porter Creek Centre. He sat for the rest of the legislative session as an Independent MLA.

In June, the Yukon Party officially cut its ties with him, and announced it would seek a new candidate for his riding.

Since then, Laxton has not confirmed whether he plans to run for office as an Independent. On Monday, he said he will wait until this case is resolved before making a decision about his political future.

Contact Maura Forrest at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)