Flooding closes Golden Horn Elementary School

Department of Education is hoping the school will re-open tomorrow

A vehicle leaves Golden Horn elementary after flooding was discovered in the school. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Golden Horn Elementary School is closed for the day Nov. 27 after staff found flooding in the school this morning.

Yukon’s Department of Education did not have any details this afternoon about what caused the flood or how much damage was done.

Spokesperson Michele Royle said students were sent home. The department hopes the school will be open tomorrow but is asking parents to check the department’s website before sending their kids to school to confirm the building is open.

