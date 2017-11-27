A vehicle leaves Golden Horn elementary after flooding was discovered in the school. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Flooding closes Golden Horn Elementary School

Department of Education is hoping the school will re-open tomorrow

Golden Horn Elementary School is closed for the day Nov. 27 after staff found flooding in the school this morning.

Yukon’s Department of Education did not have any details this afternoon about what caused the flood or how much damage was done.

Spokesperson Michele Royle said students were sent home. The department hopes the school will be open tomorrow but is asking parents to check the department’s website before sending their kids to school to confirm the building is open.

Contact Ashley Joannou at ashleyj@yukon-news.com

Previous story
Darryl Sheepway takes the stand in first-degree murder trial

Just Posted

Flooding closes Golden Horn Elementary School

Department of Education is hoping the school will re-open tomorrow

For mining companies, hiring Indigenous workers ‘about nation-building’ panel hears

‘Profit is not a dirty word’

Territorial government cancels oil and gas disposition process in northern Yukon

Move comes after consultation with 3 First Nations, Pillai says

Yukon government announces housing first project for Whitehorse

‘It’s too early to quote an amount of money,’ housing minister says of $2.7M project

Darryl Sheepway takes the stand in first-degree murder trial

‘He was leaving, I wanted to stop him’

Erebus or bust: Sailing the Northwest Passage

Even today, weather still scrambles the best laid plans of mariners

Alexander Street improvements are a go

Council votes to allow LIC amid misgivings surrounding voting system

The Yukon’s health care crisis cannot continue

The government needs to stop reacting in crisis mode and plan for the future

Lesson spurned: The New Zealand sales tax experience

Would it have worked here? Looks like we’ll never know

Feds give $7.5M for community spaces at future Yukon French high school

The funding will help build the gym, theatre and kitchen, Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee says

New bylaw would standardize advisory committee process

‘There’s an obvious effort to ensure transparency’

Moving patients is bad policy

Home care > hospitals

Human rights hearing over Destruction Bay pantsing put off until next year

Motel co-owner accused in case did not attend hearing due to illness

Most Read