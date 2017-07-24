First chinook of the season spotted at Whitehorse fish ladder

Salmon-gazing season is almost upon us

This wild female chinook salmon was the first to make it to the Whitehorse Fish Ladder, arriving at 10 a.m. on July 23. (Yukon Energy/Whitehorse Fish Ladder)

It begins.

Staff at the Whitehorse fish ladder spotted the first chinook salmon of the year the morning of July 23, meaning the migration has made its way to the city.

The wild chinook, a female, was spotted on the centre’s underwater fish camera at the bottom of the ladder around 10 a.m.

Staff also caught a glimpse of a second chinook, a male, this morning.

For tourists and residents hoping to salmon-gaze, though, fishway staff said it’ll likely take another week or two before large numbers of chinook start passing through and start going up the ladder.

The Whitehorse fish ladder is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until late August. A livestream of the fish camera is also available on Yukon Energy’s website.

