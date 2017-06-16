Yukoners looking for ways to express their opinions on improving the territory’s financial future have some unconventional options.

The independent financial advisory panel starts its work this month but no public meetings are scheduled until September. For now Yukoners can answer a survey via the internet, over the phone or using video submissions.

“Were just trying all these new techniques to see if it works and (we’re) trying to get a whole new audience than what we usually get,” said Department of Finance spokesperson Eric Clement.

The idea of accepting videos is new, Clement said. Videos of Yukoners making suggestions for the territory’s books will go up on a designated YouTube channel. Phone lines have been used for surveys in the past, but not very frequently, Clement said.

Yukoners can also request hard copies of the survey to complete by hand.

After issuing a budget with a $6.5 million surplus this year, the Liberal government is projecting a net debt in the territory of $216 million by 2020-21.

The financial advisory panel, made up of experts from inside and outside the territory, will be coming up with suggestions for how to improve the financial future.

The survey asks the public to provide general advice for the panel on how to improve the books and to comment on what criteria should guide financial planning. It runs until July 14. After that the panel will analyze the results and prepare preliminary options for government.

Starting in September, panel members will be holding public meetings in communities around the territory to discuss options.

Dates for those meetings have not been released yet. The panel has also promised to meet individually with each First Nation and municipal government.

The panel is chaired by Norm McIntyre, a Yukon certified public accountant and chartered accountant with 22 years of experience.

A final report to the government is expected by Oct. 31.

For more information on the process, to do the survey online or learn how to submit a video visit: http://www.yukonplans.ca.

The survey can be completed over the phone by calling 867-667-8029 or 1-866-527-8266.

Contact Ashley Joannou at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)