A problem with the biggest hydro turbine at the Whitehorse dam knocked out power to most of the territory for a few hours on Feb. 18.

Yukon Energy said an issue with one of the electrical pieces of the turbine referred to as the Fourth Wheel caused the shutdown at around 3 p.m.

The Fourth Wheel is responsible for half of all the power generated by all four turbines at the dam.

When it failed, the other hydro generators in the territory weren’t able to make up for the sudden spike in demand.

“Because it’s such a big unit, once we lose it it’s like the other units can’t keep up,” said Yukon Energy spokesperson Janet Patterson.

“So they try to take on the load of the one that we just lost, but they just can’t, so that’s why you see that cascading effect.”

The lights went out in almost all Yukon communities on the power grid. Because of the way the system’s protections are built, Mayo, Keno and Stewart Crossing were spared, Patterson said.

Old Crow and Watson Lake, which are not on the grid, likewise never lost power.

Dawson was restored in about 15 minutes with back-up diesel. Faro came back online after about 25 to 30 minutes, again with back-up diesel.

Power in Whitehorse was gradually restored starting around 5 p.m., with the last pockets of downtown coming back online after 6 p.m.

The last customer to be restored was the Minto mine, at 6:46 p.m.

While working to restore the system, YEC used diesel generation, Patterson said. That’s because it’s faster to get up and running than generators that run on liquefied natural gas, she said.

“Once everyone was back on the system, because our number four unit was still offline, we didn’t have enough hydro to meet the full load,” she said. “So we used LNG to supplement.”

LNG ran “for a few hours” on Saturday night, Patterson said.

By the next morning the broken piece of the Fourth Wheel was fixed. It was functioning by 9:30 a.m.

There have been discussions about doing a major overhaul of the hydro generator this summer, Patterson said. The broken piece was part of a component that is scheduled to be completely replaced this April.

