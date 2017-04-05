The Yukon government has renewed the territory’s interim electrical rebate.

At this point calling the rebate “interim” may actually be a misnomer.

It was originally established in 1998 to help offset rate increases created by the closure of the mine in Faro, but it has been renewed every year since.

The current rebate was set to expire March 31. On March 29 the government announced it had been renewed again, pending legislative approval.

Though the next sitting of the Yukon Legislative assembly isn’t until April 20, ATCO Electric has confirmed there will be no interruption in the rebate appearing on Yukoners’ electricity bills.

The rebate for the first 1,000 kilowatt hours is a maximum of $26.62 a month or approximately $319 in annual savings per customer.

Administering it is the responsibility of the Yukon Development Corporation. Last year the rebate cost the government $3.5 million.