Elections Yukon released its list of 2016 campaign contributions to parties and candidates on June 11. The list published the names of all donors who gave more than $250.

There were a couple major standouts including a $50,000 contribution by Copper North Mining Ltd. to the Yukon Liberal Party, and large union and out-of-territory donations received by the NDP — donations the party promised to ban during the campaign.

Copper North owns the Carmacks Project, a large copper, silver and gold deposit. The company has never posted a profit since its founding in 2011 and had an $802,000 working deficit as of September 2016.

The Copper North project was initially blocked over environmental concerns, but was later reworked. It’s now in the engineering and permitting phase, according to the company website.

Harlan Meade, the company’s president, CEO and director, said he did not think there was a “need” to comment on the donation. Copper North “felt [the Liberals] were people interested in mining and we supported it,” Meade said.

“We noticed (the Copper North donation), but we’re not going to get into speculating,” said Yukon Party MLA Brad Cathers. “We’ll keep an eye on it without jumping to any conclusions.”

The Yukon Party received more than $236,000 in donations during the last election period. That’s the largest of the three main parties and a new record.

Cathers also told the News his party isn’t in favour of banning corporate or union donations, though they are open to implementing a cap. “I don’t see a problem with Outside donations, but we’re open to conversations,” he added.

The Yukon is one of five jurisdictions in Canada — along with B.C., P.E.I., Newfoundland, and Saskatchewan — without a fixed limit on campaign donations. In Quebec the limit on indiviual donations is $100.

Additionally, five provinces and the federal government have banned corporations and unions from making campaign contributions during elections.

Cathers pointed out that fundraising dollars and election results aren’t always correlated. “Especially in the Yukon it depends on the candidate and their relationship to constituents,” he said.

As for the NDP, their largest contributions came from out-of-territory unions, including a $10,000 contribution from UNIFOR in Toronto.

After failing to pass a private member’s bill banning “big money in politics” last year, the party decided to continuing accepting such contributions.

