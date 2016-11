5:42 p.m.

Good evening, Chris Windeyer here. I'll be running the Yukon News Election Night Command Centre (aka my office), while our reporters and photographers are in the field.

I'll be updating local races as fast as I can and passing on tidbits from our reporters. Maura Forrest is with the Liberals at the Old Fire Hall, Ashley Joannou at the Gold Rush, and Pierre Chauvin is with the NDP at Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre.