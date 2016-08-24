Eileen Melnychuk has won the Liberal nomination in Porter Creek North for this year’s territorial election.

She was chosen by party members during a nomination meeting last Thursday, beating out IT consultant Mike Tribes. A total of 104 ballots were cast by the roughly 130 members in the riding.

Melnychuk said she signed up about 68 new members during the nomination race.

“I just feel really excited,” she told the News this morning. “And I feel excited to be in this group of leaders that (Liberal Leader) Sandy (Silver) has brought together.”

Melnychuk said affordable housing and training for youth are major issues of concern in Porter Creek North.

She said many people are also interested in health care, particularly for seniors, and they’re concerned about more than just seniors’ housing.

“It goes beyond that to a holistic approach to seniors’ care,” she said.

Now that Melnychuk has won the nomination, she plans to continue knocking on doors and speaking with residents about the issues that are important to them.

Melnychuk will be facing off against Geraldine Van Bibber for the Yukon Party. Francis van Kessel is seeking the NDP nomination for the riding.

Porter Creek North is currently held by Yukon Party MLA Doug Graham, who has announced he wants to run for re-election in Whitehorse Centre, against NDP Leader Liz Hanson.