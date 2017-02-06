A DVD containing encrypted information about 28,000 taxpayers who were Yukon residents in the 2014 tax filing year has been lost by a registered courier service.

The DVD had been sent by the Canada Revenue Agency to the Yukon government. The CRA says the courier service has launched a search to find the DVD.

“At this time, there is no indication that the data has been accessed or used,” the agency said in a news release. “And given the strong security measures in place, the risk is thought to be very low that the taxpayers’ information would be compromised even if an unauthorized individual were to gain possession of the DVD.”

The agency says the encryption module on the DVD is approved by the Communications Security Establishment.

The use of encrypted CDs and DVDs is “common practice when it comes to the exchange of information for tax purposes,” according to the news release.

The CRA has also notified the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada about the incident.

People whose information was on the DVD will receive a registered letter from the CRA. Anyone with questions about their personal information can call 1-866-426-1527 from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.