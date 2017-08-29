Dirt bikers hit the trails in harescramble race

Tim Schirmer knows his way around his backyard — his very big backyard.
The 19-year-old placed first in the expert AA division at the Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association’s Mosquito Harescramble I, at the 160-acre Schirmer Family Ranch south of Whitehorse, on Aug. 20.
Schirmer’s win streak is now in its third season. He won both of the YCCMA’s harescramble races in 2015 and 2016.
He also won the highest division at YCCMA’s first event this summer, an endurocross race, in early June.
A harescramble is an off-road race in which dirt bikers complete as many laps as they can in a set amount of time. An endurocross event consists of a series of races with winners determined by points collected in each race.
“Each loop is designed to challenge the riders’ physical endurance, technical riding skills and navigation skills according to their class. The racing is designed to be fun and a good outdoor physical activity,” said YCCMA president Mike Beaman in a media release.
“There are classes for the whole family from kids to expert riders, keeping it more about the adventure and camaraderie.”
A total of 37 racers took part on Sunday, 22 less that the association’s record turnout in June.
The YCCMA will cap off the season with a weekend of racing featuring another endurocross Sept. 16 and a second harescramble Sept. 17.
Top results
Peewee
1st Memphis Nolan
2nd KJ Raymond
3rd Declan Healey
Mini
1st Aven Muir
2nd Sawyer Johnson
3rd Kaelob McGovern
Junior (under-15)
1st Sawyer Adams
2nd Terje Kristensen
3rd Seth Adams
Novice
1st Antje Beaman
2nd Amanda McCarthy
Intermediate A
1st Cole Beaman
2nd Mike Beaman
3rd Dustin Robitaille
Expert A
1st James Verville
2nd Frank Smith
3rd Kyle Reeve
Expert AA
1st Tim Schirmer
2nd Sam Schirmer
3rd Nic MacDougall