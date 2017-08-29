Dirt bikers hit the trails in harescramble race

Expert AA winner Tim Schirmer navigates through the forest during the YCCMA Mosquito Harescramble August 20. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

Tim Schirmer knows his way around his backyard — his very big backyard.

The 19-year-old placed first in the expert AA division at the Yukon Cross Country Motorcycle Association’s Mosquito Harescramble I, at the 160-acre Schirmer Family Ranch south of Whitehorse, on Aug. 20.

Schirmer’s win streak is now in its third season. He won both of the YCCMA’s harescramble races in 2015 and 2016.

He also won the highest division at YCCMA’s first event this summer, an endurocross race, in early June.

A harescramble is an off-road race in which dirt bikers complete as many laps as they can in a set amount of time. An endurocross event consists of a series of races with winners determined by points collected in each race.

“Each loop is designed to challenge the riders’ physical endurance, technical riding skills and navigation skills according to their class. The racing is designed to be fun and a good outdoor physical activity,” said YCCMA president Mike Beaman in a media release.

“There are classes for the whole family from kids to expert riders, keeping it more about the adventure and camaraderie.”

A total of 37 racers took part on Sunday, 22 less that the association’s record turnout in June.

The YCCMA will cap off the season with a weekend of racing featuring another endurocross Sept. 16 and a second harescramble Sept. 17.

Top results

Peewee

1st Memphis Nolan

2nd KJ Raymond

3rd Declan Healey

Mini

1st Aven Muir

2nd Sawyer Johnson

3rd Kaelob McGovern

Junior (under-15)

1st Sawyer Adams

2nd Terje Kristensen

3rd Seth Adams

Novice

1st Antje Beaman

2nd Amanda McCarthy

Intermediate A

1st Cole Beaman

2nd Mike Beaman

3rd Dustin Robitaille

Expert A

1st James Verville

2nd Frank Smith

3rd Kyle Reeve

Expert AA

1st Tim Schirmer

2nd Sam Schirmer

3rd Nic MacDougall