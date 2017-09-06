Death of N.W.T. man living in Whitehorse deemed a homicide

The RCMP are investigating 51-year-old Clayton Benoit’s death as a homicide. Benoit died at Whitehorse General Hospital Aug. 30. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

Whitehorse’s latest homicide victim was a “good soul” and talented soapstone carver, says his former boss.

Clayton Benoit, 51, died suddenly at Whitehorse General Hospital the evening of Aug. 30.

His death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy in Vancouver Sept 5, the Whitehorse RCMP said in a press release.

Benoit had worked as a carpenter for Whitehorse construction company Cardinal Contracting, starting as an apprentice five or six years ago, owner Ken Eby told the News Sept. 6.

“He was a very generous, happy man, very gentle. He was a very good carver, a soapstone carver, he was always smiling and always happy,” Eby said, adding that Benoit was due to start working on an upcoming Caridinal Contracting project.

“Clayton was pretty harmless, he was a good soul… He was always smiling.”

Eby said Benoit was originally from Aklavik, N.W.T., but didn’t go back often and spent most of his time in the Whitehorse and Carcross area. Benoit had “lots of friends in Whitehorse,” Eby added.

Police have not released any suspect information nor made any arrests. The Yukon RCMP Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information on Benoit’s activities or whereabouts in the days leading up to his death is asked to contact the RCMP at 867-667-5555.

This is the territory’s sixth homicide of 2017, and the fifth where the deceased was located in Whitehorse.

More to follow

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com