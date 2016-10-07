The Yukon Party has named Copperbelt North MLA Currie Dixon as chair of its election campaign.

“This election is an incredibly important one for Yukon families,” Dixon said in a statement. “The Yukon Party is the only party that is going to stand up for those families by creating jobs, keeping life affordable and fighting the carbon tax.”

Dixon, who serves as minister of community services, announced in June that he will not be seeking re-election.

At the time, he said he was “going to be looking for some new opportunities outside of the world of politics.” He said he planned to work in the private sector or the non-governmental sector, but not for government.

Dixon did not respond to a request for comment from the News.

Helen Fitzsimmons, a director with the legislative assembly office, said there is nothing that prevents a sitting MLA from chairing an election campaign.

A Yukon Party spokesperson confirmed that the campaign chair is a volunteer position.

But MLAs are also free to have other paid jobs while they serve, as long as they don’t cause a conflict of interest with any portfolios they hold as ministers.

MLAs will continue to receive their MLA salaries until election day, Fitzsimmons said. Ministers will receive their salaries until new ministers can be sworn in, typically a few weeks after the election.

Premier Darrell Pasloski called a territorial election on Friday morning. Yukoners will go to the polls on Nov. 7.