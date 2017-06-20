A tender proposal was brought before council June 19 for the reconstruction of Wheeler Street and Sixth Avenue.

The work in the contract would include both surface work and the reconstructruction of underground utilities on Wheeler Street between Fourth and Sixth avenues in 2017 and Wheeler Street between Sixth Avenue and the escarpment in 2018.

Staff are recommending P.S. Sidhu Trucking Limited, which presented the lowest bid at $3.8 million, well under the engineer’s estimated cost of $5.1 million.

The remaining bids came in at $4.5 million and $5 million, by Norcope Enterprises and Castle Rock Enterprises respectively.

Such a disparity between the estimated cost and the cost of P.S. Sidhu Trucking’s bid had some council members asking where the extra money might be used.

“I would suggest we don’t have to use that entire budget now,” said Coun. Dan Boyd.

The funding for the work comes from the Building Canada Fund and has already been approved in the 2017 capital budget.

Council will vote whether to award the tender June 26.