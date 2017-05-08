Yukon’s coroner has been able to confirm five deaths in a little more than a year related to fentanyl, the deadly drug that killed nearly 600 people in British Columbia last year.

Acting chief coroner Heather Jones said fentanyl-related deaths account for about five per cent of the caseload at the Yukon coroner’s office.

“Fentanyl is not a B.C.-only problem. It is a problem everywhere. It is in the Yukon now and it is killing Yukoners,” Jones said in a statement.

The coroner anticipates the number of Yukon deaths could go up. It currently takes between four and six months to get toxicology reports back from Outside confirming whether someone had fentanyl in their system when they died.

“Part of the reason for that is that with so many fentanyl deaths in B.C. they’re expediting those cases which is putting the rest of us behind,” Jones said in an interview.

In B.C. the drug was detected in 139 overdose deaths in January and February of 2017. That’s a 90 per cent increase over the same period last year, Jones said.

Jones is not releasing any details about Yukon’s fentanyl deaths, such as when or where they happened, so as not to inadvertently identify the people who died, she said.

The Yukon deaths have been spread out over the last year.

If her office saw a cluster of deaths it suspected of being fentanyl-related, Jones said she would try to get the toxicology reports back sooner.

“We would put our heads together and find some route to get quick results. Obviously we can’t have the public waiting four to six months to know we’re in a crisis.”

In February the Yukon government expanded the number of locations where Yukoners can pick up free naloxone kits, including at Whitehorse pharmacies and community health centres.

The Yukon health department gave out 412 kits. Of those 183 have been handed out to individuals, a spokesperson said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more deadly than morphine. Naloxone temporarily reverses the effects of opioids like fentanyl.

Both Jones and the Yukon’s chief medical officer of health, Brendan Hanley, are warning people to be careful.

Fentanyl has made its way into many street drugs and users should always take drugs with a buddy, they said in a statement.

Anyone who uses street drugs or is on opioid medication should get a take-home naloxone kit, they said.

More information can be found at knowyoursource.ca.

Contact Ashley Joannou at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)