Yukon’s coroner has identified the second body pulled from the Yukon River May 7.

The body, which was spotted by boaters at the mouth of the Yukon River near Lake Laberge, is that of 28-year-old Donny Richardson.

Richardson went missing near the river in January. Acting chief coroner Heather Jones has ruled out foul play, according to a press release.

Police said a member of the Yukon Coroners Service was flying to Lake Laberge to investigate the remains that turned out to be Richardson when a second body was spotted in the Yukon River near Second Avenue and Quartz Road.

On May 9 the coroner identified that body as as Django Clark, 53, of Whitehorse. Clark was reported missing after going into the Yukon River Feb. 24. His body showed no signs of foul play.

The two deaths are not related, RCMP said.