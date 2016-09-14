Yukon News

City management gets pay hike

Ashley Joannou Wednesday September 14, 2016

Whitehorse city council has approved a new bylaw that gives about 30 city staff a pay increase every year until the end of 2018.

The bylaw received second and third reading Monday night.

The changes work out to about a seven per cent salary increase over four years for management and a six per cent increase over the same period of time for management support staff.

The city has been without a management staff bylaw since the last one expired at the end of 2014.

The bylaw is what lays out what non-unionized management staff get paid.

