City begins transit master plan project

The city is seeking input on its transit system from riders and non-riders alike. (Mike Thomas/Yukon News)

Do you have an opinion about public transit in Whitehorse? The city wants to hear from you.

The city launched an online survey as part of its transit master plan project Oct. 17. The survey is open to both riders and non-riders.

When completed, the transit master plan will create a seven-year “blueprint” for Whitehorse Transit, said manager Cheri Malo.

The city has never had a master transit plan before, Malo said. Typical plans only last a year.

“We have had transit plans,” she said. “But it’s not the same as having a transit master plan.”

Now is a good time to look at making improvements to city transit, she said, before Whistle Bend “blows up and gets huge … we haven’t expanded like that for quite some time.”

Recently city council heard from a delegate requesting bus service on Sunday, an issue which has been brought up before. There is currently no service on Sundays. That’s something the city will be looking at as it puts together this master plan, Malo said.

“It’s quite costly for Sunday service…. We need to look at what ridership we have on Saturdays and if that would be equal on Sundays.”

The plan project is expected to run for six months, with a final presentation to council in March 2018.

The survey is open until Nov. 10 and is available at http://wilderness.city/transit.

Contact Lori Fox at lori.fox@yukon-news.com