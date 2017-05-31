Police recovered the body of 36-year-old Rafe Clayton Hepner from the Yukon River, north of downtown Whitehorse May 26.

Investigators from the RCMP and the Yukon Coroner’s Service determined the identity of the body after recovering it following a call from a person in the area.

Hepner was reported missing to the RCMP on May 8 and was last seen in Whitehorse on April 13.

Local RCMP had been searching for Hepner for over two weeks by the time of the discovery, last asking for the public’s assistance in a tweet on May 23.

Investigators don’t suspect foul play in the case, which Yukon Coroner’s Service will continue investigating.

Two bodies have already been recovered from Whitehorse-area waters this month.

The body of Django Clark, 53, was also recovered from the Yukon River north of downtown, and the body of Donald Richardson, 28, was found near Lake Laberge.