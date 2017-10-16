Body of missing Haines Junction man found

Yukon’s coroner has confirmed that the body of a man missing from Haines Junction was found near the Dezadeash River on the evening of Oct. 15.

Darrell Richard Brown, 44, was last seen Oct. 10 and was reported missing Oct. 12. The RCMP put out a press release Oct 15 asking for the public’s help locating him.

A statement from acting chief coroner Heather Jones said Brown’s body was discovered after an “intensive community search.”

The coroner’s office is still investigating but foul play is not suspected, the statement says.

Contact Ashley Joannou at ashleyj@yukon-news.com