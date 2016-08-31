Blair Hogan, a member of the Teslin Tlingit First Nation Executive Council, is seeking the Yukon Liberals’ nomination in Pelly-Nisutlin.

“I believe there is a huge need in this future territorial government to work more collaboratively with the rural communities … and to invest in the capacity of all our northern communities and their residents,” Hogan said in a press release. He could not be reached for comment.

Hogan currently sits as the Teslin Tlingit Council executive councillor representing the Ishkitan (Frog Clan).

Hogan was born in Whitehorse and raised in Teslin.

He also works as a business development consultant.

Hogan calls the development, launch and financing of Teslin’s local economic development agency, the Dèslin Development Corporation, one of the biggest successes of his tenure as an executive councillor.

The Pelly-Nisutlin riding is currently represented by Yukon Party MLA Stacey Hassard. Hassard has announced he is seeking re-election.

Ken Hodgins, a former director of community services for the Yukon government, is seeking the nomination for the NDP in the riding.

Frank de Jong, the Green Party’s new interim leader, and Independent candidate Elvis Presley are also running.