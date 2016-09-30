The death of an Alberta woman at an outfitting business near Beaver Creek isn’t considered suspicious, Yukon Coroner’s Service said Tuesday.

The 23-year-old woman went missing on Sept. 24.

RCMP and Yukon Search and Rescue launched a search party which led to her body being found.

The woman was familiar with the area and had been employed as a wrangler throughout the summer.

Yukon’s chief coroner Kirsten Macdonald said she doesn’t consider the death suspicious and will not order an autopsy.

Macdonald said her office will not be releasing the woman’s name or any other information about the case.