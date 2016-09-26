The Yukon Liberals say a national carbon tax will not hurt Yukoners already struggling to get by if a territorial Liberal government is elected.

Mount Lorne-Southern Lakes candidate John Streicker says the Yukon Liberals will negotiate with Ottawa to make sure that all carbon tax revenue is returned to Yukoners.

“The average Yukoner will typically get more money than they pay in carbon tax,” he said during a press conference on Monday morning.

Streicker said Premier Darrell Pasloski is missing the point when he claims that a carbon tax will increase the cost of diapers and gasoline.

“A price on carbon is supposed to raise the price of goods that are more dependent on fossil fuels,” he said. “Consumers then start to seek out low-emission alternatives. It’s polluter-pay.”

The cost of diapers will go up if a carbon tax is implemented, but under a Liberal government, “you will get more money back in your pocket than you pay and even more if you choose to switch to low-emission local solutions,” he said.

He didn’t explain exactly how that would work, but said there are a number of possibilities, including monthly or quarterly rebate cheques issued to Yukoners.

British Columbia made its own carbon tax revenue-neutral by cutting personal and business income taxes.

“We want to be on the right side of history on this one,” said Liberal Leader Sandy Silver.

The Yukon Party issued a statement condemning the Liberals’ position on the heels of this morning’s press conference. It accused Silver and Streicker of confirming “that the Yukon Liberals will force a carbon tax on Yukon families.”

In the statement, Pasloski reiterated the Yukon Party’s opposition to carbon pricing.

Streicker has accused Pasloski of misleading voters by seeming to oppose a carbon tax after having signed the Vancouver Declaration on climate change in March with the other Canadian premiers.

In signing that agreement, Pasloski and the other premiers committed to “transition to a low carbon economy by adopting a broad range of domestic measures, including carbon pricing mechanisms, adapted to each province’s and territory’s specific circumstances.”

But last week, Community Services Minister Currie Dixon tweeted that the declaration “does not commit Yukon to implementing carbon pricing.”

Last week, federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna suggested Ottawa would force provinces and territories who don’t set up their own carbon pricing schemes to adopt either a carbon tax or a cap-and-trade system.

McKenna said the ultimate goal is a carbon price of greater than British Columbia’s price $30 per tonne.

With files from the Canadian Press

Contact Maura Forrest at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)