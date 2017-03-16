Larry Bagnell spent March 14 doling out cash for seniors programs.

Yukon’s MP held multiple events in Whitehorse announcing small grants to various Yukon groups out of the federal government’s New Horizons for Seniors program.

First Whitehorse’s Royal Canadian Legion branch got $25,000 for new flooring in the main lounge and washroom area.

Later in the afternoon Bagnell had more money from the same federal pot to hand out.

This time it was $21,375 in funding to the Whitehorse Independent Theatre for its Stories into Songs project and $25,000 for the Yukon Transportation Museum Society for its Packing Our Stories Over New Trails project.

The Stories into Songs project will teach seniors to write songs with the help of local musicians. Those songs will then be performed in concert which the group is hoping to record and broadcast online and on Community Cable 9.

The Yukon Transportation Museum will be using its money to run a program where seniors recruit and train other seniors to become storytellers and share tales of the Yukon’s transportation history.

Another funding announcement is scheduled for March 17 at the offices of the Association Franco-Yukonnaise.

