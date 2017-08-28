B.C. man dies after rollover on Alaska Highway

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file A single-vehicle rollover near Marsh Lake Aug. 25 killed a B.C. man and injured three others.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the RCMP

One man died in a single-vehicle rollover on the Alaska Highway near Marsh Lake Aug. 25, Whitehorse RCMP and the Yukon Coroner’s Service confirmed.

Whitehorse RCMP were called about a single-vehicle rollover at kilometre 1386 of the Alaska Highway just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 25, according to a press release. Upon arrival, police found a BMW in the northbound lane facing the shoulder of the highway and the driver, deceased, nearby.

The initial investigation found that the BMW carrying four people was travelling southbound when it “left the highway, collided with the southbound shoulder and flipped, eventually coming to a rest in the northbound lane,” the press release said.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was “ejected from the vehicle upon impact.”

The Yukon Coroner’s Service has identified the deceased as 33-year-old Jeffrey Rory Dion Williams, who had been living in Atlin, B.C.

EMS transferred the vehicle’s three other occupants, a woman and two men, to Whitehorse General Hospital with what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP closed a portion of the Alaska Highway both ways for several hours for the investigation, eventually allowing traffic through intermittently.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

