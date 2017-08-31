Accused in Whitehorse kidnapping, sexual assault, granted bail

The case will return to court next month.

A man charged in relation to an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in Whitehorse earlier this month was granted bail Aug. 24.

Dressed in the same black t-shirt and grey shorts he’s worn to his other court appearances, 25-year-old Philip Tyler Reid, who was granted permission leave the prisoner’s box and sit with his lawyer Bob Dick, occasionally shook his head as Crown prosecutor Leo Lane read aloud details of the statement the alleged victim gave to the RCMP after the incident Aug. 10.

Those details, and the complainant’s name, are protected by a publication ban.

Lane argued that Reid should be kept in detention but Judge Michael Cozens ultimately agreed with Dick and granted Reid bail.

Cozens acknowledged the allegations are “serious,” but said, in his decision, that Reid posed little flight risk and that he was “reluctant” to keep a “young person” in custody as the investigation continues.

The conditions of Reid’s release include remaining in the Yukon, living only at a pre-determined address in Whitehorse, adhering to a nightly curfew, refraining from consuming alcohol or going to establishments that sell it and not contacting any potential witnesses or the alleged victim.

The case will return to court next month.

Contact Jackie Hong at jackie.hong@yukon-news.com