After hearing cries from her newly-adopted kitten outside, owner Janis Jessop realized the cat was stuck at the top of a 23-metre spruce tree on her property outside of Whitehorse. Calls to the fire department and ATCO Electric revealed that neither are equipped to rescue animals in trees. Jessop sent messages out on social media and got in contact with Russ Hobbis, who runs Bilsten Creek Tree service.