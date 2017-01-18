Yukon News

Yukon kitten rescued after 30 hours stuck in a tree - Photos

Wednesday January 18, 2017

Fullscreen

After hearing cries from her newly-adopted kitten outside, owner Janis Jessop realized the cat was stuck at the top of a 23-metre spruce tree on her property outside of Whitehorse. Calls to the fire department and ATCO Electric revealed that neither are equipped to rescue animals in trees. Jessop sent messages out on social media and got in contact with Russ Hobbis, who runs Bilsten Creek Tree service.

catss1.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
1 Chelsea the kitten looks out of her perch atop a 23-metre spruce tree on the shores of Kookatsoon Lake. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
catss2.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
2 Arborist Russ Hobbis arrives on the scene after responding to owner Janis Jessop's request for help. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
catss3.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
3 Hobbis uses his chainsaw to clear a way up a nearby tree. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
catss4.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
4 Hobbis has had 27 years of experience in the logging and forestry business. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
catss5.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
5 Hobbis nears the top of an adjacent, thicker tree, where he needs to set a safety line and then cross over to the tree where Chelsea sits. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
catss6.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
6 After switching trees, Hobbis reaches out for Chelsea, who is frightened by the commotion. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
catss7.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
7 Hobbis rappels down with Chelsea safely in his backpack. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
catss8.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
8 Hobbis hands Chelsea back to Jessop after safely reaching the ground. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
catss9.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
9 Chelsea's 30-hour ordeal is over as Jessop welcomes the kitten back on firm ground. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
catss10.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
10 Hobbis gives Chelsea a scratch as a grateful Jessop looks on. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

5 Comments

Tony Knight wrote:
3:26pm Thursday January 19, 2017

Restores my faith in Humanity!

Maryann Samms wrote:
9:06am Thursday January 19, 2017

What an exceptional, heart-warming story!

OJW wrote:
9:53pm Wednesday January 18, 2017

Good job!  Great pictures of the rescue.

Sandra Banfill wrote:
9:37pm Wednesday January 18, 2017

    Cat Lover…after all that…Your cats could…be. doing you less stress…if they are in Door Cats…mine are!!!!

Donna wrote:
9:23pm Wednesday January 18, 2017

I am a cat person and would have been absolutely frantic if this had happened to one of my cats. My thanks to Russ for his kindness and courage to help both kitty and owner. By the way that is a beautiful cat.

Add a comment

The Yukon News welcomes your comments and insight. We encourage a healthy environment for debate that is inclusive, thoughtful and respectful.

The comments are moderated. Personal attacks, vulgarity, profanity, unsubstantiated allegations, hateful comments and incoherence will not be tolerated.

If you have a complaint regarding a comment or have a question please contact the web administrator at webadmin@yukon-news.com.