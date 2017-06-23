Maybe it was the fact most people got a day off, but the crowds at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre seemed larger than previous years.

It was announced at one point that an estimated 1,500 people took part in festivities at National Aboriginal Day, celebrated this year as a statutory holiday for the first time.

Once again, the day featured Indigenous artists like Diyet, Vision Quest, and the Dakhká Khwáan Dancers.

A raucous few rounds of handgames broke out behind the cultural centre, with the drums and shouting mingling with performances inside.

The dugout canoe being constructed by the Voices Across the Water program was steamed throughout the day, offering people the opportunity to see the immense work that goes into building a canoe.