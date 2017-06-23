Yukon News

Yukon celebrates National Aboriginal Day

Friday June 23, 2017

Maybe it was the fact most people got a day off, but the crowds at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre seemed larger than previous years.

It was announced at one point that an estimated 1,500 people took part in festivities at National Aboriginal Day, celebrated this year as a statutory holiday for the first time.

Once again, the day featured Indigenous artists like Diyet, Vision Quest, and the Dakhká Khwáan Dancers.

A raucous few rounds of handgames broke out behind the cultural centre, with the drums and shouting mingling with performances inside.

The dugout canoe being constructed by the Voices Across the Water program was steamed throughout the day, offering people the opportunity to see the immense work that goes into building a canoe.

abday1.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
1 Hundreds gather at the tourist information centre to begin a walk along the Yukon River to the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday2.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
2 Brent Taylor reveals an empty hand during a stick gambling game during National Aboriginal Day celebrations in Whitehorse June 21. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday3.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
3 Peter Henyu performs with the Chunday K'ana'ta Dancers on the main stage. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday4.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
4 Elder Paddy Jim shares during a storytelling session. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday5.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
5 Children take part in handgames. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday6.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
6 People gather at the lighting of the sacred fire. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday7.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
7 A man adds a log to the fire burning outside the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday8.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
8 Carvers uncover the dugout canoe during the steaming process. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday9.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
9 Carvers steaming the dugout canoe put in braces. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday10.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
10 Doug Smarch Jr. is seen whittling through the lattice of a moose skin boat being constructed with the Dań Kwanje 'Á-Nààn: Voices Across the Water program. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday11.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
11 The crowd walks along the Yukon River. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday12.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
12 The crowd gathers at the healing totem in downtown Whitehorse to listen to carver Wayne Price. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday13.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
13 The Dakhká Khwaán Dancers with DJ Dash perform at the end of the day. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday14.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
14 Children watch a puppet show in the Whitehorse Library tent set up behind the cultural centre. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday15.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
15 Dancers jig in the KDCC longhouse. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday16.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
16 Ryder Minet shows off his vertical at the one-foot high kick booth. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday17.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
17 Smoked char is cut and handed out. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday18.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
18 The Dakhká Khwaán Dancers with DJ Dash perform at the end of the day. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
abday19.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
19 The Dakhká Khwaán Dancers with DJ Dash perform at the end of the day. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

