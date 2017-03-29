A very important march was held in Whitehorse this weekend. While not drawing the same crowd sizes and media coverage as recent political rallies held down south, Yukoners gathered at the annual Burning Away the Winter Blues March 25 to protest another sort of injustice: the cruel grasp of the last vestiges of winter.

The event, however, was optimistic and upbeat in nature, choosing to celebrate the coming of spring rather than rail against what seems like the eight feet of snow that fell since the official first day of spring.

Close to 200 people marched along the Yukon River — carrying lanterns rather than pitchforks — to Robert Service Campground to burn the traditional effigy of Old Man Winter, this year created by artist Lea-Ann McNally.