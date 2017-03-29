Yukon News

Wednesday March 29, 2017

A very important march was held in Whitehorse this weekend. While not drawing the same crowd sizes and media coverage as recent political rallies held down south, Yukoners gathered at the annual Burning Away the Winter Blues March 25 to protest another sort of injustice: the cruel grasp of the last vestiges of winter.

The event, however, was optimistic and upbeat in nature, choosing to celebrate the coming of spring rather than rail against what seems like the eight feet of snow that fell since the official first day of spring.

Close to 200 people marched along the Yukon River — carrying lanterns rather than pitchforks — to Robert Service Campground to burn the traditional effigy of Old Man Winter, this year created by artist Lea-Ann McNally.

burning1.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
1 Torches are lit to begin the procession to the Robert Service campground. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
burning2.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
2 Torch-bearers cheer as the procession gets underway. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
burning3.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
3 Instructions are given to the mob before the march begins. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
burning4.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
4 The procession winds along the Yukon River. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
burning5.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
5 Torches flare up. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
burning6.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
6 People carry lanterns and torches during the walk to the fire. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
burning7.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
7 About 200 Yukoners came out to ring in the spring. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
burning8.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
8 The march to the Robert Service Campground makes its way along the Millennium Trail. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
burning9.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
9 Sparks fill the air as Yukoners await the effigy's arrival. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
burning10.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
10 Catherine Bolduc-Gagnon helps carry the effigy created by Yukon artist Lea-Ann McNally. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
burning11.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
11 A bag of Yukoners' blues are thrown in the blaze. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
burning12.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
12 Django Secerbegovic chows down on a toasted marshmallow. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
burning13.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
13 A masked Phin Wentzell plays guitar by the fire. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
burning14.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
14 Sam Westman holds up a mini-effigy before tossing it in the fire. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

