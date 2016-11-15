Hundreds of Yukoners gathered at the Canada Games Centre Friday to remember and honour the service of Canada’s veterans.

The Midnight Sun Pipe Band played as the colour guard entered the hall, and offered a moving rendition of Amazing Grace.

Various hymns were sung by the Whitehorse Chamber Choir.

In a solemn but powerful moment of the ceremony, 130 wreaths, each laid on behalf a local community group, radiated one-by-one around the cenotaph — a strong visual reminder of how many lives have been touched by those serving domestically and abroad.