The Yukon Remembers

Tuesday November 15, 2016

Hundreds of Yukoners gathered at the Canada Games Centre Friday to remember and honour the service of Canada’s veterans.

The Midnight Sun Pipe Band played as the colour guard entered the hall, and offered a moving rendition of Amazing Grace.

Various hymns were sung by the Whitehorse Chamber Choir.

In a solemn but powerful moment of the ceremony, 130 wreaths, each laid on behalf a local community group, radiated one-by-one around the cenotaph — a strong visual reminder of how many lives have been touched by those serving domestically and abroad.

rday01.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
1 Art Birss leads the colour party in to start the ceremony. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rday02.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
2 A member of the colour party carries the Canadian flag. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rday03.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
3 Legion member David Hennings stands in front of the cenotaph after laying a wreath. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rday04.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
4 Mounties line up in the staging area before the start of the ceremony. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rday05.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
5 The Midnight Sun Pipe Band plays as the ceremony begins. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rday06.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
6 Veterans, cadets, Rangers and more fill the flexi-hall at the Canada Games Centre for the ceremony. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rday07.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
7 Constable Jeff Reid gets a hug from his son Erik. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rday08.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
8 Wreaths are laid in front of the cenotaph. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rday09.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
9 Poppies are placed on the wreaths following the ceremony. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rday10.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
10 A salute is given following the placing of a wreath. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rday11.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
11 Cadet Seth Sweeney stands as part of the cenotaph honour guard. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rday12.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
12 The silhouette of a Mountie is seen after the ceremony. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rday13.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
13 Flags at half mast in front of the Canada Games Centre are illuminated at sunrise. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

