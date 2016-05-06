Tariuq: Yukon’s ocean Friday May 6, 2016 Fullscreen Yukon musher Frank Turner leads a dog sled expedition along the coast of the Arctic Ocean. 1 A musher travels on the frozen Arctic Ocean with the snow stripped off by winds. Yukon musher Frank Turner led a trip by dog team from Aklavik, N.W.T., to Yukon’s historic Herschel Island early April. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 2 Fresh buns from a elder in Aklavik and caribou harvested by Robert Archie on an open fire. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 3 Klondike and Kaze perk up as food is prepared in the predawn light near the Aklavik Hunters and Trapper Committee (HTC) house. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 4 Brian Smith works with his team in the early morning near the Aklavik Hunters and Trappers Committee (HTC) house. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 5 Brian Smith and Kathleen McGill cast shadows in the drifting snow at Shingle Point. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 6 Steep Victorian roof pitches create massive drifts at Hershel Island. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 7 Robert Archie (left) Kieran Doherty and Lee John Meyook (right) look out at open water at Herschel Island that has come a month early this year. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 8 A person is dwarfed by a ship specifically designed for drilling in the Beaufort Sea near Herschel Island. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 9 A ship specifically designed for drilling in the Beaufort Sea near Herschel Island. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 10 Melting permafrost cliffs are a distinctive feature on the North Slope. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 11 The graveyard on Herschel Island where whaling crews were buried. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 12 The graveyard on Herschel Island where whaling crews were buried. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 13 Brian Smith’s leaders Tasman and Yarrow help him navigate through drifting snow on the Peel River. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 14 Yzerman makes up for having to wear the ‘cone of shame’ by assuming command of one of the support snow machines. Having sustained a nasty cut in a dog fight Yzerman was treated by Dr. Kathleen McGill and completely healed during the trip. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 15 Straw was transported from Whitehorse to provide warm bedding for the dogs on the trail. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 16 Kieran Doherty leaves the the Aklavik Hunters and Trappers Committee (HTC) house bound for the Tariuq - the Inuvialuit world for the sea which literally translates as salt. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 17 Telega is an Alaskan husky sled dog which is a general term given to mixed breed dogs that love to run and pull. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 18 Robert Archie of Akalvik with a skull from a Muskox that was killed by a Grizzly bear on Herschel Island. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 19 Frank Turner shares a tender moment with Arwen. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 20 Lee John Meyook leaves his ‘warehouse’ in Aklavik. The local vernacular traces its routes back to the early explorers, whalers and traders. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 21 Rufus curls up after dinner. On average the 21 dogs required seven hours of care per day. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 22 Dr. Kathleen McGill is one of top sled dog vets in the world. For over a decade she was the head vet for the Yukon Quest. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 23 The traveller and hunter house at Herschel Island was a welcome refuge from the winds that were gusting from 30 to 50 kilometres per hour. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 24 Inside the Archie house at Shingle point Lee John Meyook and Robert Archie plan the route ahead. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News) 25 Dog teams travel on the Beaufort Sea. (Derek Crowe/Yukon News)
I loved them all, and found the brief notes most helpful. #8 and #10 are my favourites.
Wonderful work and exposition for those of us never likely to experience this cold and changing beauty.
Absolutely beautiful, what an incredible adventure! Thank you for documenting and sharing this amazing journey.
I really enjoyed reading this article. Frank Turner laying with one of the dogs, the melting permafrost cliffs, Robert Archie with the musk-ox skull, Dr Kathleen McGill and all the photos are excellent. Thank you.
Derek what an interesting trip…and wonderful pictures. You definitely have a good eye!
What a great way to follow your trip. Someday, we shall ride the runners, once again. Quyanainni.
Congrats Derek. The story and the photos are fantastic!
When I first looked at photo 1 I said OMG! He’s done it again, but even better! And as I went through all the photos my amazement and wonder at Derek’s skill, his good eye and his ability to compose the perfect and unusual picture I realized he is one of the best around. And of course the Northern trip itself lends itself to the great shots a good photographer can make!
Full disclosure here….I’m Derek’s mother in law, but also can critical be a tough critic…just ask him!
What a privilege it was to have the opportunity to take part in this wonderful journey, in the company of some extraordinarily talented people. Arctic Canada and its stark beauty has left an indelible impression in my memories that I will cherish always.
Who knew there were Sand crawlers up in the Arctic!
