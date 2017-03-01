Yukon News

Your cabin fever should officially be cured.

That is, if you attended Rendezvous activities last weekend.

Shipyards Park in downtown Whitehorse was the epicentre of 2017 Sourdough Rendezvous festival activities, hosting the main performance tent, Mad(am) Trapper contests, the snow sculpting competition, and much more.

This year’s Mad Trapper was repeat champion Brent Eby, who also placed at the top in flour packing by carrying 337 kilograms. The Madam Trapper event saw a tie for first between past winners Hannah Warrington and Karina Watson. Either Watson or Warrington took first place in every Madam Trapper event this year.

The weekend also saw the Rendezvous Queen crown go to Telek Rogan, Miss MacPherson Rental.

rvous01.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
1 Fabien Merriam carries over 200 kilograms in the flour pack Saturday. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous02.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
2 Kids at pose in the sculpture done as a tribute to late snow sculptor Michael Lane. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous03.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
3 Ben Gruenke, left, and Chris Ens pull their canoe to win their semifinal heat in the canoe race. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous05.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
4 Dave Johnson shows good form during the axe throw. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous06.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
5 Participants do battle in the colour war. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous07.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
6 Team Silver Foxes catch John Streiker after falling from dizziness during the community challenge. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous08.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
7 Dustin Parsons, the drummer for Chainsodomy, rocks out during battle of the bands Feb. 24. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous09.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
8 Shonagh McCrindle chucks a chainsaw. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous10.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
9 Don Tutin hauls in second place in flour packing, carrying over 330 kilograms 26 feet. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous11.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
10 Markus Simmer tries out the controls of a Bell Jet Ranger helicopter at the airshow Feb. 25. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous12.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
11 A fire dancer performs Feb. 26 at Shipyards Park. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous13.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
12 Esther Nathe lines up her toss. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous14.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
13 Elspeth Davies plays with an inflatable Feb. 26. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous15.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
14 Chris Morgan tries his hand at log toss. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous16.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
15 Evan Manning "Ace Samtura" dances at the final Sam event of the year. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous17.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
16 Michal Gignac's dog Bella jumps before winning first in the lightweight dog pull category. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous18.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
17 Team All for Onesies and Onesies for All races to second place in the hard water canoe races. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous19.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
18 Robert Smallwood throws for first place in log toss. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous20.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
19 Daniel Auger competes in the chainsaw chuck. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous21.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
20 Ian Angus launches off a throw in log toss. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous22.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
21 Nicole Grove powers through in Swede Saw. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rvous23.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
22 Crowds watch Rendezvous fireworks explode over Shipyards park Feb. 25. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

3 Comments

Princ3ssP34ch wrote:
8:17pm Wednesday March 1, 2017

The “inflatable” is actually called a “Wacky, Waving, Inflatable, Arm Flailing Tubeman”. smile Just an FYI lol.

Wow wrote:
2:09pm Wednesday March 1, 2017

Love EVERY shot Joel, amazing times and you captured a lot.  Love how #Ian Angus looks like he is tossing a log with one hand, while the other hand looks like he is saying ’ Call Me!’ lol….all while wearing his Kilt….AWESOME shots for sure.

Yukoner87 wrote:
1:48pm Wednesday March 1, 2017

Awesome pictures -

