Your cabin fever should officially be cured.

That is, if you attended Rendezvous activities last weekend.

Shipyards Park in downtown Whitehorse was the epicentre of 2017 Sourdough Rendezvous festival activities, hosting the main performance tent, Mad(am) Trapper contests, the snow sculpting competition, and much more.

This year’s Mad Trapper was repeat champion Brent Eby, who also placed at the top in flour packing by carrying 337 kilograms. The Madam Trapper event saw a tie for first between past winners Hannah Warrington and Karina Watson. Either Watson or Warrington took first place in every Madam Trapper event this year.

The weekend also saw the Rendezvous Queen crown go to Telek Rogan, Miss MacPherson Rental.