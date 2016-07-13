Rainpocalypse Wednesday July 13, 2016 Fullscreen Torrential rains flooded streets in downtown Whitehorse and Riverdale on the evening of July 12. 1 Angus Clarke goes for a dip on the corner of Lewes Boulevard and Alsek Road in Riverdale Tuesday evening. Torrential rains flooded the intersection, slowing traffic and stalling cars before subsiding around 8:30 p.m. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 2 A vehicle drives on the sidewalk to avoid a deep puddle. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 3 A car pushes its way through the water. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 4 Angus Clarke tests out his paddleboard in the flood waters. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 5 Peregrine Pearson watches excitedly as cars pass through the flooded intersection of Lewes Boulevard and Alsek Road. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 6 Vehicles back up along Lewes Boulevard. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 7 A stalled car is pushed along Lewes Boulevard. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 8 A cyclist makes her way through the rain. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 9 Good Samaritans help push Allison Wight's car through a flooded intersection. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 10 Cars splash through the flooded intersection at Lewes Boulevard and Alsek Road. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
2 Comments
Wow, I am setting here in kelowna visiting my in cool weather so unKelowna like looking at Ykon that looks like Monsoon in India or something…....we are all in for a wild ride if the weather continues like this…..
CRAZY TIMES!!! Sweet shots Joel. Love your look on life, your right up there with PJ Mather and Rob Postma for sure. Keep up the good work Bud!
Add a comment