Yukon News

Mush Hour

Wednesday February 8, 2017

Fullscreen

The 2017 Yukon Quest kicked off on Feb. 4. Here is a selection of images from the first day of the race.

yq01.jpg (Joel Krahn)
1 A handler preps Hugh Neff's sled at dawn on race day. (Joel Krahn)
yq02.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
2 Ontario musher Hank DeBruin unloads his dogs before the start of the race. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq03.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
3 Vets check Ed Hopkins' dogs prior to the start in Whitehorse (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq04.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
4 Lorne Martin from North Vancouver, B.C., has attended every Yukon Quest since the mid-1980's. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq05.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
5 The Dakhka Kwhaan Dancers perform before the start of the race. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq06.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
6 Veteran Yuka Honda's dogs speed down the start chute in Whitehorse. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq07.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
7 Tok, Alaska's Hugh Neff begins his 1,600 kilometre journey. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq08.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
8 2015 winner Brent Sass begins his quest for another title. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq09.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
9 Ryne Olson waves as she leaves the start line. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq10.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
10 Yukon musher Ed Hopkins waves to fans as he leaves the start line. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq11.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
11 Yukon Quest rookie — and Iditarod veteran — Katherine Keith starts her journey to Fairbanks. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq12.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
12 Brian Wilmshurst's dogs leap into action at the start of the race. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq13.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
13 Allen Moore's team sprints out of the start chute. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq14.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
14 Paige Drobny crosses the Yukon River Feb. 4. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq15.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
15 Ed Hopkins shoots down a steep stretch of trail near the Takhini River bridge. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq16.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
16 Katherine Keith and Matt Hall help their fellow musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges after he skidded off the trail. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq17.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
17 Sebastien Dos Santos Borges' dogs take off after his sled was freed from being tangled in trees. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq18.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
18 Dave Dalton speeds down a narrow stretch of trail. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq19.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
19 Allen Moore rides along the Yukon River Feb. 4. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq20.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
20 U.K.'s Rob Cooke turns onto the Takhini River. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq21.jpg (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
21 Whitehorse's Nathaniel Hamlyn sets off on his first Quest 300 en route to placing third. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
yq22.jpg (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
22 Michigan's Brian Kandler crosses the Yukon River in Whitehorse on Feb. 4. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
yq23.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
23 Michigan's Lynne Witte and her team climb a steep hill early in the race on Feb. 4. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq24.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
24 Quest 300 musher Chase Tingle sets the pace down the Long Lake Road. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq25.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
25 Olaf Thurau leads Jacob Heigers down a stretch outside Whitehorse. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
yq26.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
26 Fabien Cayer-Barrioz runs his team down the Long Lake Road in the Quest 300. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

0 Comments
Add a comment

The Yukon News welcomes your comments and insight. We encourage a healthy environment for debate that is inclusive, thoughtful and respectful.

The comments are moderated. Personal attacks, vulgarity, profanity, unsubstantiated allegations, hateful comments and incoherence will not be tolerated.

If you have a complaint regarding a comment or have a question please contact the web administrator at webadmin@yukon-news.com.