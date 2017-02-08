Mush Hour Wednesday February 8, 2017 Fullscreen The 2017 Yukon Quest kicked off on Feb. 4. Here is a selection of images from the first day of the race. 1 A handler preps Hugh Neff's sled at dawn on race day. (Joel Krahn) 2 Ontario musher Hank DeBruin unloads his dogs before the start of the race. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 3 Vets check Ed Hopkins' dogs prior to the start in Whitehorse (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 4 Lorne Martin from North Vancouver, B.C., has attended every Yukon Quest since the mid-1980's. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 5 The Dakhka Kwhaan Dancers perform before the start of the race. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 6 Veteran Yuka Honda's dogs speed down the start chute in Whitehorse. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 7 Tok, Alaska's Hugh Neff begins his 1,600 kilometre journey. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 8 2015 winner Brent Sass begins his quest for another title. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 9 Ryne Olson waves as she leaves the start line. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 10 Yukon musher Ed Hopkins waves to fans as he leaves the start line. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 11 Yukon Quest rookie — and Iditarod veteran — Katherine Keith starts her journey to Fairbanks. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 12 Brian Wilmshurst's dogs leap into action at the start of the race. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 13 Allen Moore's team sprints out of the start chute. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 14 Paige Drobny crosses the Yukon River Feb. 4. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 15 Ed Hopkins shoots down a steep stretch of trail near the Takhini River bridge. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 16 Katherine Keith and Matt Hall help their fellow musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges after he skidded off the trail. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 17 Sebastien Dos Santos Borges' dogs take off after his sled was freed from being tangled in trees. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 18 Dave Dalton speeds down a narrow stretch of trail. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 19 Allen Moore rides along the Yukon River Feb. 4. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 20 U.K.'s Rob Cooke turns onto the Takhini River. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 21 Whitehorse's Nathaniel Hamlyn sets off on his first Quest 300 en route to placing third. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News) 22 Michigan's Brian Kandler crosses the Yukon River in Whitehorse on Feb. 4. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News) 23 Michigan's Lynne Witte and her team climb a steep hill early in the race on Feb. 4. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 24 Quest 300 musher Chase Tingle sets the pace down the Long Lake Road. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 25 Olaf Thurau leads Jacob Heigers down a stretch outside Whitehorse. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 26 Fabien Cayer-Barrioz runs his team down the Long Lake Road in the Quest 300. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
