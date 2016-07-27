Yukon News

Dawson amps it up

Wednesday July 27, 2016

Fullscreen

You couldn’t throw a banjo in Dawson City this weekend without hitting a music lover.

The population of the community grew dramatically as 900 ticket-holders and over 300 volunteers descended for three days of non-stop grooves and beats.

Twenty-five artists from across Canada and as far away as Austin, Texas, played shows this year.

dcmf01.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
1 Pierre Kwenders performs on the main stage at the Dawson City Music Festival Friday night. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
dcmf02.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
2 Jody Peck plays with Miss Quincy and the Showdown Saturday night. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
dcmf03.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
3 Caila Thompson-Hannant, better known as Mozart’s Sister, performs at the gazebo Saturday afternoon. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
dcmf04.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
4 Vivianne Brousseau counts in her band, the Shy Five, at the Yukon Girls Rock Camp showcase Saturday afternoon. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
dcmf05.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
5 Def3 gets the crowd going Friday night. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
dcmf06.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
6 Sarah Jane Scouten and band play at St. Paul's Anglican Church Saturday. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
dcmf07.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
7 Jessie Robertson of Miss Quincy and the Showdown shreds the bass Saturday night. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
dcmf08.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
8 A sound tech adjusts the dials before a show. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
dcmf09.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
9 Festival-goers take in the sounds of Mozart's Sister at the gazebo Saturday afternoon. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
dcmf10.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
10 Chris Connelly of Hot Panda salutes the crowd after their set. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
dcmf11.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
11 Catherine Hiltz of Hot Panda does double duty on the trumpet and bass. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
dcmf12.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
12 An audience member gets a lift during a show Friday. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
dcmf13.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
13 The Ottawa-based Jim Bryson plays at the Klondike Institute of Arts and Culture Saturday. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
dcmf18.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
14 Terra Lightfoot entertains the crowd Saturday night. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
dcmf14.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
15 Nigel Sinclair-Eckart rocks out to Miss Quincy and the Showdown Saturday night. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
dcmf15.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
16 The vendors' area is reflected in a large puddle Saturday. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
dcmf16.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
17 Hot Panda drummer Aaron Klassen goes ape during a drum solo. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
dcmf17.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
18 Pierre Kwenders brings his Congolese rumba and electro-hop hop mix to the main stage Friday night. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

1 Comment

Wow wrote:
8:44am Monday August 1, 2016

Looks like you had fun Joel.  Nice shots Buddy, next time grab some video like the mud-bogs you did last month.  Great Pics at any point!

Add a comment

Commenting is no longer available for this story. Commenting expires 21 days after publishing.