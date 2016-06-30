And they’re off. Thursday June 30, 2016 Fullscreen Yukon River Quest paddlers leave Whitehorse and cross Lake Laberge on June 27. 1 The Yukon Do It voyageur team paddles across Lake Laberge on the first day of the Yukon River Quest. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 2 Lina Augaitis makes her way across Lake Laberge. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 3 Paddleboarders draft behind the CAP voyageur team. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 4 The lead paddleboard group follows team Strange Things Done around a point on Lake Laberge. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 5 Canoeists take advantage of the calm conditions on Lake Laberge. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 6 Whitehorse's Michelle Eshpeter powers across Lake Laberge. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 7 Pauline Frost and Nichole McDonald attempt to right their canoe after capsizing at the starting line. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 8 Jeff Brainard and Gaetan Plourde (boat 57) from Ontario fight for the lead out of the starting line. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 9 Racers run toward their boats to start the River Quest. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 10 Americans Jed Friedrichsen and Bob Harms race across Lake Laberge. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 11 Heinz Rodinger starts the race in Whitehorse. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News) 12 A volunteer scans the horizon for racers on Lake Laberge. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 13 South Africa's Jan G. Malan leaves the starting line. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 14 Crowds along the wharf in downtown Whitehorse cheer on the paddlers. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
Great photo’s. Thank you for sharing.
AMAZING shots JOEL KRAHN!!! Love seeing the world through your eyes!
