Thursday June 30, 2016

Yukon River Quest paddlers leave Whitehorse and cross Lake Laberge on June 27.

rq_slideshow03.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
1 The Yukon Do It voyageur team paddles across Lake Laberge on the first day of the Yukon River Quest. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rq_slideshow01.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
2 Lina Augaitis makes her way across Lake Laberge. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rq_slideshow02.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
3 Paddleboarders draft behind the CAP voyageur team. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rq_slideshow04.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
4 The lead paddleboard group follows team Strange Things Done around a point on Lake Laberge. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rq_slideshow05.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
5 Canoeists take advantage of the calm conditions on Lake Laberge. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rq_slideshow06.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
6 Whitehorse's Michelle Eshpeter powers across Lake Laberge. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rq_slideshow07.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
7 Pauline Frost and Nichole McDonald attempt to right their canoe after capsizing at the starting line. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rq_slideshow08.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
8 Jeff Brainard and Gaetan Plourde (boat 57) from Ontario fight for the lead out of the starting line. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rq_slideshow09.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
9 Racers run toward their boats to start the River Quest. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rq_slideshow10.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
10 Americans Jed Friedrichsen and Bob Harms race across Lake Laberge. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rq_slideshow11.jpg (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
11 Heinz Rodinger starts the race in Whitehorse. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
rq_slideshow12.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
12 A volunteer scans the horizon for racers on Lake Laberge. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rq_slideshow13.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
13 South Africa's Jan G. Malan leaves the starting line. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
rq_slideshow14.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
14 Crowds along the wharf in downtown Whitehorse cheer on the paddlers. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

2 Comments

Bob Walsh wrote:
1:03pm Friday July 8, 2016

Great photo’s. Thank you for sharing.

Wow wrote:
9:02am Monday July 4, 2016

AMAZING shots JOEL KRAHN!!! Love seeing the world through your eyes!

