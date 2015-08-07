Ancient Gathering PlaceFullscreen
Every summer, Inuvialuit people from Aklavik and Inuvik boat north up the Peel and MacKenzie Rivers to their traditional summer gathering place of Shingle Point on the Beaufort Sea.
Beautiful and thoughtful images. These people(s) demonstrate respect and sensitivity for where and how they live. We could lean much from them.
Beautiful people captured in beautiful picures. And I am conviced they respect nature so much, that they only kill wales to survive themselves.
Great picture and piece of life
Thanks
Wilf Carter
One of the most beautiful communities anywhere and you certainly did it justice. Thank-you Peter. Robin
Beautiful. I am all for the whales but these people are dong it right and somehow it all seems okay. Long live their traditions and lifestyle.
