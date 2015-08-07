Yukon News

Ancient Gathering Place

Friday August 7, 2015

Every summer, Inuvialuit people from Aklavik and Inuvik boat north up the Peel and MacKenzie Rivers to their traditional summer gathering place of Shingle Point on the Beaufort Sea.

shinglepoint001.jpg (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
1 Kayden McLeod and Cameron Charlie inspect the tail of a freshly killed beluga whale. Two whales were harvested at Shingle Point this summer, enough food to feed four families. (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
shinglepoint002.jpg (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
2 Elder Alice Husky will spend most of her summer at Shingle Point. (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
shinglepoint003.jpg (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
3 When the hunters landed with beluga whales, the entire community came out to help and share in the joy of the event. (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
shinglepoint004.jpg (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
4 Edwin Gordon comes out each summer to help out the McLeod family. (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
shinglepoint005.jpg (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
5 Shauna Charlie checks her nets every couple of hours for arctic char and herring during their annual migration. (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
shinglepoint006.jpg (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
6 Children are raised by the entire community at Shingle Point. (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
shinglepoint007.jpg (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
7 Jordan McLeod, left, plays kipotuk during the annual tournament. The traditional game is very similar to horseshoes. (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
shinglepoint008.jpg (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
8 AJ Charlie practices the one-foot high kick. (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
shinglepoint009.jpg (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
9 The cleaning, drying, and cooking of the beluga whales is a community affair. (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
shinglepoint010.jpg (Peter Mather/petermather.com)
10 Shauna Charlie checks her nets. (Peter Mather/petermather.com)

5 Comments

J. Lynn Campbell wrote:
11:19am Sunday August 23, 2015

Beautiful and thoughtful images. These people(s) demonstrate respect and sensitivity for where and how they live. We could lean much from them.

Marjo Groenewoud wrote:
5:06am Sunday August 9, 2015

Beautiful people captured in beautiful picures. And I am conviced they respect nature so much, that they only kill wales to survive themselves.

Great pictures wrote:
3:30pm Saturday August 8, 2015

Great picture and piece of life

Thanks

Wilf Carter

Robin Armour wrote:
11:42pm Friday August 7, 2015

One of the most beautiful communities anywhere and you certainly did it justice. Thank-you Peter. Robin

bobby bitman wrote:
12:24pm Friday August 7, 2015

Beautiful.  I am all for the whales but these people are dong it right and somehow it all seems okay.  Long live their traditions and lifestyle.

