A Twin Otter Tribute
The Twin Otter, also known as the De Havilland DHC-6, is turning 50 this year. Viking Air who manufactures it in Canada is flying one of its 400 series aircraft across the territories to celebrate that milestone. The crew was in Whitehorse on Monday July 13.
1 Comment
I’m glad to see this Canadian engineering triumph back in production. Congratulations to Viking Air!
Over the past 35 years, I’ve been lucky to fly as a passenger in many Twin Otters from the original production. There is nothing else out there that can do what this machine can - it is ideally suited for operations in remote parts of Canada and abroad.
Add a comment