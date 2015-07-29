Yukon News

A Tlingit Celebration

Wednesday July 29, 2015

Fullscreen

Hundreds of people attended the The Ha Kus Teyea Celebration in Teslin.

SShakusteyea01.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
1 A team from Atlin gets ready to race in the chief division of the Great Inland Tlingit Canoe Race. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
SShakusteyea02.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
2 Starr Drynock drums during a mainstage performance. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
SShakusteyea03.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
3 Susan Smith carries a tray of salmon to the smoker. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
SShakusteyea04.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
4 The salmon were caught in the Taku River and flown in to Teslin for the festival. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
SShakusteyea05.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
5 Canoeists participating in the Great Inland Tlingit Canoe Race raise their paddles to signify they are ready to start. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
SShakusteyea06.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
6 A demonstration of traditional First Nations handgames is performed. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
SShakusteyea07.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
7 The grouse dance is performed. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
SShakusteyea08.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
8 The Carcross/Tagish canoe takes an early lead during the Great Inland Tlingit Canoe Race. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
SShakusteyea09.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
9 One thousand pounds of sockeye salmon were prepared for the feast on Saturday evening. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
SShakusteyea10.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
10 Danny Cresswell, chief of the Carcross/Tagish First Nation, takes his position at the rear of the canoe. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
SShakusteyea11.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
11 Brent John Linville helps encourage the stick gamblers. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
SShakusteyea12.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
12 A canoeist laughs as he is pulled back to shore after falling out unharmed near the start of the race. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
SShakusteyea13.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
13 The Carcross/Tagish canoe celebrates as it lands first on the beach. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
SShakusteyea14.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
14 Members from a Haines canoe team raise their paddles at the beginning of a race. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

2 Comments

Charlie Jules wrote:
4:33pm Thursday July 30, 2015

Great pics of a GREAT time…..like the canoe shots Joel….

Alistair Maitland wrote:
10:20pm Wednesday July 29, 2015

Fantistic. Couldn’t have captured the spirit of the weekend any better than this.

Add a comment

Commenting is no longer available for this story. Commenting expires 21 days after publishing.