A Tlingit Celebration Wednesday July 29, 2015 Fullscreen Hundreds of people attended the The Ha Kus Teyea Celebration in Teslin. 1 A team from Atlin gets ready to race in the chief division of the Great Inland Tlingit Canoe Race. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 2 Starr Drynock drums during a mainstage performance. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 3 Susan Smith carries a tray of salmon to the smoker. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 4 The salmon were caught in the Taku River and flown in to Teslin for the festival. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 5 Canoeists participating in the Great Inland Tlingit Canoe Race raise their paddles to signify they are ready to start. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 6 A demonstration of traditional First Nations handgames is performed. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 7 The grouse dance is performed. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 8 The Carcross/Tagish canoe takes an early lead during the Great Inland Tlingit Canoe Race. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 9 One thousand pounds of sockeye salmon were prepared for the feast on Saturday evening. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 10 Danny Cresswell, chief of the Carcross/Tagish First Nation, takes his position at the rear of the canoe. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 11 Brent John Linville helps encourage the stick gamblers. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 12 A canoeist laughs as he is pulled back to shore after falling out unharmed near the start of the race. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 13 The Carcross/Tagish canoe celebrates as it lands first on the beach. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 14 Members from a Haines canoe team raise their paddles at the beginning of a race. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
2 Comments
Great pics of a GREAT time…..like the canoe shots Joel….
Fantistic. Couldn’t have captured the spirit of the weekend any better than this.
