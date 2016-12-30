2016 in focus: the year in picturesFullscreen
Hundreds of photos filled the pages of the Yukon News in print and online in 2016. To mark the end of the year we have pulled together some of our favourites.
Hundreds of photos filled the pages of the Yukon News in print and online in 2016. To mark the end of the year we have pulled together some of our favourites.
2 Comments
Loved our winter visit to Whitehorse in 2016. Joel, I see the potential for a Yukon calendar in these photos. You capture the spirit, colour, and astounding spirit of Whitehorse.
Amazing photos through the year Joel. Good to see you at Christmas. Also good to see you’re back at work, haha. Looking forward with eager anticipation at what you will dazzle us with in ‘17! Happy New Year!!!
Add a comment