2015 in sports pictures

Thursday December 31, 2015

See some of the best moments in sports during 2015.

01-quest.jpg (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
1 Whitehorse's Rob Cooke leads a pair of teams along the Yukon River during the Yukon Quest. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
02-hockey.jpg (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
2 Whitehorse Peewee Mustangs forward Errol Ekholm has his shot deflected during the final of the Yukon Bantam Hockey Championships. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
03-basketball.jpg (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
3 Porter Creek Rams' Kennedy Locke-Cairns goes up for two against the F.H. Collins Warriors during Super Hoops action at Porter Creek Secondary. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
04-balancebeam.jpg (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
4 Yukon gymnast Reena Coyne tucks onto the beam at the Canada Winter Games in Prince George, B.C. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
05-snowmobile.jpg (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
5 Ben Sternbergh, front, and Jordan Sands go over the big jump neck and neck during the Mount Sima Uphill Challenge. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
06-skier.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
6 Sam Reimer gaps the rollers on his way to win the final of the open men's Yukon Skiercross Championships. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
06-wrestling.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
7 Two high-school wrestlers battle it out on the mat during the Yukon Wrestling Championship. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
07-kluanebike.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
8 Mountains in Kluane National Park tower behind a group of riders during the Haines Junction 88 race. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
08-freestyleski.jpg (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
9 Yukon Freestyle Ski Team's Kyran Allen soars in a big air competition during Simapalooza at Mount Sima. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
09-softball.jpg (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
10 Guns first baseman Mike Tuton reaches for a late throw at the Canadian Slo-Pitch Championship qualifiers. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
10-runbike.jpg (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
11 Lochie Heaton leads the pack through a corner in the Run Bike World Championship. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
11-orienteering.jpg (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
12 Aven Knutson punches in at a control point as Ella Parker examines her map during the Yukon Orienteering Championships behind Elijah Smith Elementary School. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
12-motocross.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
13 Gary Rusnak spits up dirt rounding the first corner in the Intermediate B race of the Mosquito Enduro-X. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
13-riverquest.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
14 A voyageur team crosses a calm Lake Laberge on the first day of the Yukon River Quest. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
14-skateboarding.jpg (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
15 Whitehorse's Jerry Miller transfers between ramps during the Canada Day Skate Comp at Second Haven Skate Park in Riverdale. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
15-horsejumping.jpg (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
16 Sportsmanship award winner Marina Boulerice and Medallion share a moment during the Yukon Horse and Rider Association's 36th annual Horse Show. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
16-triathalon.jpg (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
17 Participants hit the water to start the Long Lake Triathlon. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
17-rafting.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
18 Paddlers splash through a wave during the raft race at the Whitewater Rodeo in Whitehorse. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
18-highkick.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
19 Emily King from Whitehorse Elementary reaches for the target during the one-foot high kick at the Yukon Arctic Sports championships. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
19-curling.jpg (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
20 Skip Robert Smallwood delivers a shot during the Yukon Mixed Doubles Curling Championships at the Whitehorse Curling Club. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
20-skijor.jpg (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
21 Virginia Sarrazin speeds towards the finish line during the Yukon Brewing Twister Race #1 in the Ibex Valley. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)

