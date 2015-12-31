2015 in sports pictures Thursday December 31, 2015 Fullscreen See some of the best moments in sports during 2015. 1 Whitehorse's Rob Cooke leads a pair of teams along the Yukon River during the Yukon Quest. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News) 2 Whitehorse Peewee Mustangs forward Errol Ekholm has his shot deflected during the final of the Yukon Bantam Hockey Championships. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News) 3 Porter Creek Rams' Kennedy Locke-Cairns goes up for two against the F.H. Collins Warriors during Super Hoops action at Porter Creek Secondary. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News) 4 Yukon gymnast Reena Coyne tucks onto the beam at the Canada Winter Games in Prince George, B.C. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News) 5 Ben Sternbergh, front, and Jordan Sands go over the big jump neck and neck during the Mount Sima Uphill Challenge. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News) 6 Sam Reimer gaps the rollers on his way to win the final of the open men's Yukon Skiercross Championships. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 7 Two high-school wrestlers battle it out on the mat during the Yukon Wrestling Championship. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 8 Mountains in Kluane National Park tower behind a group of riders during the Haines Junction 88 race. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 9 Yukon Freestyle Ski Team's Kyran Allen soars in a big air competition during Simapalooza at Mount Sima. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News) 10 Guns first baseman Mike Tuton reaches for a late throw at the Canadian Slo-Pitch Championship qualifiers. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News) 11 Lochie Heaton leads the pack through a corner in the Run Bike World Championship. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News) 12 Aven Knutson punches in at a control point as Ella Parker examines her map during the Yukon Orienteering Championships behind Elijah Smith Elementary School. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News) 13 Gary Rusnak spits up dirt rounding the first corner in the Intermediate B race of the Mosquito Enduro-X. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 14 A voyageur team crosses a calm Lake Laberge on the first day of the Yukon River Quest. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 15 Whitehorse's Jerry Miller transfers between ramps during the Canada Day Skate Comp at Second Haven Skate Park in Riverdale. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News) 16 Sportsmanship award winner Marina Boulerice and Medallion share a moment during the Yukon Horse and Rider Association's 36th annual Horse Show. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News) 17 Participants hit the water to start the Long Lake Triathlon. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News) 18 Paddlers splash through a wave during the raft race at the Whitewater Rodeo in Whitehorse. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 19 Emily King from Whitehorse Elementary reaches for the target during the one-foot high kick at the Yukon Arctic Sports championships. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 20 Skip Robert Smallwood delivers a shot during the Yukon Mixed Doubles Curling Championships at the Whitehorse Curling Club. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News) 21 Virginia Sarrazin speeds towards the finish line during the Yukon Brewing Twister Race #1 in the Ibex Valley. (Tom Patrick/Yukon News)
