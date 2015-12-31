2015 in pictures Thursday December 31, 2015 Fullscreen Some of our favourite images published throughout the past year. 1 Katie Koepke ascends one of the Equinox Adventures ice towers behind the Boston Pizza in Whitehorse. (Alistair Maitland/Yukon News) 2 Sam Reimer takes the first jump of the Slush Cup during Simapalooza festivities at Mt. Sima. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 3 Karyin Qiu, centre, performs during the zodiac dance to welcome the Prosperous Year of Sheep. (Myles Dolphin/Yukon News) 4 Elmer David Jackson, a student the traditional snowshoe making course taught by Doug Smarch, beams as he shows off the pairs of snowshoes the students have made. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 5 Dwayne King is flying a 70-year-old DC-3 from Florida to Russia along the same path used in the Second World War by pilots navigating the ALSIB route. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 6 Women embrace after watching the summary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission at a viewing event at the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 7 A French bulldog owned by Beverly Anderson gets ready for judging at the Yukon Kennel Club Championship Dog Show. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 8 Amos Dick of Ross River, centre, plays in style at the 28th annual Yukon Handgames Championships in Brooks Brook. Forty teams battled for over $24,000 in prize money. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 9 The Carcross/Tagish canoe team celebrates a victory at the Great Inland Tlingit Canoe Races during the Ha Kus Teyea festival in Teslin. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 10 Fairgoers ride the Swinger at the A-1 Midway at Takhini Arena. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 11 Kenia performs on the aerial web at the Family Fun Circus in Whitehorse. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 12 Kate-Lynn Flanagan lines up her shot during a charity croquet tournament by the S.S. Klondike. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 13 Paddleboarders enjoy a tranquil cruise on Long Lake. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 14 Ben Derochie and Jose Parent take an early morning paddle on misty Kathleen Lake. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 15 Ben Howie cleans mud off his glasses following a successful run at the Whitehorse Mud Bog. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 16 Crews work on repairing the deck of the Robert Campbell Bridge. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 17 Fall colours flank the South Klondike highway near Tutshi Lake. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 18 Councillor-elect Samson Hartland congratulates Whitehorse mayor Dan Curtis on winning his second straight term. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 19 Newly-elected Liberal MP Larry Bagnell carries his son Dawson through a sea of supporters after winning Yukon's seat in Monday's federal election. (Myles Dolphin/Yukon News) 20 Elias Dummer, the lead singer for the City Harmonic, is plays during their performance at the Air North hangar. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 21 Bart Bounds steps over chickens at Elemental Farm, just off the Takhini Hot Springs Road north of Whitehorse. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 22 Lexi Braden, centre, performs in the dress rehearsal for the Nutcracker ballet at the Yukon Arts Centre. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News) 23 A group watches the northern lights during a bonfire on Burma Road near Whitehorse. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
