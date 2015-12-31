Yukon News

2015 in pictures

Thursday December 31, 2015

Some of our favourite images published throughout the past year.

01-iceclimbing.jpg (Alistair Maitland/Yukon News)
1 Katie Koepke ascends one of the Equinox Adventures ice towers behind the Boston Pizza in Whitehorse. (Alistair Maitland/Yukon News)
02-simapalooza.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
2 Sam Reimer takes the first jump of the Slush Cup during Simapalooza festivities at Mt. Sima. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
03-chinesedance.jpg (Myles Dolphin/Yukon News)
3 Karyin Qiu, centre, performs during the zodiac dance to welcome the Prosperous Year of Sheep. (Myles Dolphin/Yukon News)
04-snowshoes1.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
4 Elmer David Jackson, a student the traditional snowshoe making course taught by Doug Smarch, beams as he shows off the pairs of snowshoes the students have made. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
05-pilot.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
5 Dwayne King is flying a 70-year-old DC-3 from Florida to Russia along the same path used in the Second World War by pilots navigating the ALSIB route. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
06-trcreport.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
6 Women embrace after watching the summary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission at a viewing event at the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
07-bulldog.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
7 A French bulldog owned by Beverly Anderson gets ready for judging at the Yukon Kennel Club Championship Dog Show. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
08-handgames.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
8 Amos Dick of Ross River, centre, plays in style at the 28th annual Yukon Handgames Championships in Brooks Brook. Forty teams battled for over $24,000 in prize money. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
09-canoerace3.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
9 The Carcross/Tagish canoe team celebrates a victory at the Great Inland Tlingit Canoe Races during the Ha Kus Teyea festival in Teslin. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
10-carnival.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
10 Fairgoers ride the Swinger at the A-1 Midway at Takhini Arena. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
11-circus.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
11 Kenia performs on the aerial web at the Family Fun Circus in Whitehorse. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
12-croquet.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
12 Kate-Lynn Flanagan lines up her shot during a charity croquet tournament by the S.S. Klondike. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
13-paddleboard.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
13 Paddleboarders enjoy a tranquil cruise on Long Lake. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
14-kathleenlake.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
14 Ben Derochie and Jose Parent take an early morning paddle on misty Kathleen Lake. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
15-mudbog.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
15 Ben Howie cleans mud off his glasses following a successful run at the Whitehorse Mud Bog. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
16-bridgerepair.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
16 Crews work on repairing the deck of the Robert Campbell Bridge. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
17-fallcolours.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
17 Fall colours flank the South Klondike highway near Tutshi Lake. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
18-mayoralelection.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
18 Councillor-elect Samson Hartland congratulates Whitehorse mayor Dan Curtis on winning his second straight term. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
19-federalelection.jpg (Myles Dolphin/Yukon News)
19 Newly-elected Liberal MP Larry Bagnell carries his son Dawson through a sea of supporters after winning Yukon's seat in Monday's federal election. (Myles Dolphin/Yukon News)
20-singer.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
20 Elias Dummer, the lead singer for the City Harmonic, is plays during their performance at the Air North hangar. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
21-chickens.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
21 Bart Bounds steps over chickens at Elemental Farm, just off the Takhini Hot Springs Road north of Whitehorse. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
22-nutcracker.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
22 Lexi Braden, centre, performs in the dress rehearsal for the Nutcracker ballet at the Yukon Arts Centre. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
23-bonfire.jpg (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)
23 A group watches the northern lights during a bonfire on Burma Road near Whitehorse. (Joel Krahn/Yukon News)

