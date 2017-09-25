Four reasons to buy flooring at Canada Flooring Enterprises

New flooring can be exciting; the foundation of the home you’ve always wanted. But with so many exciting choices, you need an expert to be sure you get the best flooring for your needs and budget. That’s why its important to have a solid team of experts who are able to lend a hand.

Thankfully, the staff at Canada Flooring Enterprises Ltd. are ready to do just that. Here’s why they should be your first stop when buying new flooring for your home:

Locally owned and operated. Canada Flooring has been in business for 49 years, with ownership being passed down through two generations. As a result, their team has a deep connection to the area that makes them well-suited to serving the community.”We know the northern climates and this is especially important when talking about flooring. Some considerations are: what flooring conducts heat; temperature and humidity range when choosing material; and most of all, what will keep you feeling warm in your home or office during our long and cold winter days,” says Bob Murray. Years of industry knowledge. With such a long history, it follows that the employees have a wealth of flooring expertise to back it up. Al Ohlin, Bob Murray, and Warren Smeeton each have 20-plus years of industry knowledge of all flooring types and specialized materials, and are able to answer any questions you might have. Largest selection of flooring in town. Canada Flooring is the only local shop that is dedicated entirely to flooring sales and installation – and they have the selection to prove it. Drop by the store and visit the showroom; their no-frills warehouse keeps costs lower for customers while the showroom highlights the exciting options. Their team of experts will be with you throughout the process, ensuring all your questions are answered. With you every step of the way. Above all, Canada Flooring prides itself on a dedication to customer service. From when you first walk in their door to when your new floors are installed, the staff make themselves available for every part of the process. “From the perfect flooring to the right crew to a beautiful finished product, we work with you to make the installation effortless,” says Al Ohlin. “Start to finish, we’ll get it done.

Visit Canada Flooring Enterprises online and on Facebook, or stop by their showroom at 9049 Quartz Rd. in Whitehorse to see what they have to offer for all your flooring needs. You can also contact them with any questions you may have.