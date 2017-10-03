Yukoners put their backs into it zt Air North plane pull for charity

The entire crowd lends a hand pulling a 95,000 lb Air North jetliner during a fundraiser for the United Way on Saturday (Jesse Winter/ Yukon News)

By Jesse Winter

How many people does it take to pull at jetliner? Turns out the answer is only about 15.

On Saturday, eight different teams put their backs into it, hauling all 31 tons of an Air North 737-500 a few dozen metres down a runway for charity.

The plane pull was a fundraiser for the United Way, one of many that have been done at airports across the country, but a first for Air North.

A few hundred people turned out for the pull, putting their muscles to the test. In true Whitehorse fashion, costumes proliferated.

Funds raised will be put towards a number of projects that the United Way supports across the territory.

Team Whiskey Tango Foxtrot is reflected in a pool of water while pulling a 95,000 lb Air North jetliner during a fundraiser for the United Way in Whitehorse on Saturday. (Jesse Winter/ Yukon News)

Teammates from the Justice League celebrate after a successful pull. (Jesse Winter/ Yukon News)

Teammates from Awesome Fantasy mug for the camera before their attempt to pull a 95,000 lb Air North jetliner during a fundraiser for the United Way on Saturday. (Jesse Winter/ Yukon News)

Roslyn Woodcock, the campaign co-ordinator for the United Way, poses for a portrait during a plane pulling fundraiser for the charity in Whitehorse. (Jesse Winter/ Yukon News)

Team As The Crow Flies hauls on the pull rope. (Jesse Winter/ Yukon News)