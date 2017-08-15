The most electrifying women in sports entertainment

Dawson City’s League of Lady Wrestlers goes out with a bang

There was blood. There was sweat. There was even — thankfully fake — flying pee.

Dawson City’s League of Lady Wrestlers went out with a very large bang Aug. 5 with Thunderdome.

Approximately 500 people turned out on a sweltering Saturday night for an outrageous show of feminist-positive brawls, a combination of political performance art and the kayfabe of pro wrestling.

LOLW founder Aubyn O’Grady is stepping away from the event, handing it over to people who want to organize their own wrestling leagues.

The league seems to have a bright future. Wrestlers from across Canada and from Fairbanks made the trip to throw down in the squared circle.

Thunder Thighs (Mary Lou Fagan) fights off Babushka (Karolina Pavic). The pair were part of a 16-person contingent of the Fairbanks Ladies of Wrestling (FLOW), who made the trip to Dawson. (Chris Windeyer/Yukon News)